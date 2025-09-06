The 18th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will see Tamil Thalaivas taking on Gujarat Giants. The Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (September 9) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.

Both the teams have struggled to make an impact this season and will be eyeing a crucial win in the upcoming match. Tamil Thalaivas opened their campaign with a 38-35 win over Telugu Titans. However, they suffered a defeat in the very next game against U Mumba and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants are yet to open their account even after playing two matches. They faced U Mumba in their tournament-opener and suffered a defeat in the tie-breaker. In their next game, they faced Puneri Paltan and suffered an embarrassing 22-point defeat.

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Match Preview

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Date: 6 September 2025

6 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Head-to-head record:

The rivalry between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants has been quite competitive over the years. Out of the 12 matches between the two teams, Tamil Thalaivas have won five while Gujarat Giants have won six. One match between the two sides has ended in a tie.

Totals matches: 12

12 Tamil Thalaivas: 5 wins

5 wins Gujarat Giants: 6 wins

6 wins Tied: 1

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants – Squads:

Tamil Thalaivas:

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav

Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav Defenders: Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun

Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun Allrounders: Pawan Sehrawat, Moein Shafaghi, Suresh Jadhav

Gujarat Giants: