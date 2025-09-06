The 18th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will see Tamil Thalaivas taking on Gujarat Giants. The Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (September 9) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.
Both the teams have struggled to make an impact this season and will be eyeing a crucial win in the upcoming match. Tamil Thalaivas opened their campaign with a 38-35 win over Telugu Titans. However, they suffered a defeat in the very next game against U Mumba and will be desperate to return to winning ways.
On the other hand, Gujarat Giants are yet to open their account even after playing two matches. They faced U Mumba in their tournament-opener and suffered a defeat in the tie-breaker. In their next game, they faced Puneri Paltan and suffered an embarrassing 22-point defeat.
PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Match Preview
- Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants
- Date: 6 September 2025
- Time: 09:00 PM IST
- Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag
Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Head-to-head record:
The rivalry between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants has been quite competitive over the years. Out of the 12 matches between the two teams, Tamil Thalaivas have won five while Gujarat Giants have won six. One match between the two sides has ended in a tie.
- Totals matches: 12
- Tamil Thalaivas: 5 wins
- Gujarat Giants: 6 wins
- Tied: 1
Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants – Squads:
Tamil Thalaivas:
- Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav
- Defenders: Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun
- Allrounders: Pawan Sehrawat, Moein Shafaghi, Suresh Jadhav
Gujarat Giants:
- Raiders: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar
- Defenders: Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar
- Allrounders: Himanshu Yadav, Visvanth V, Nitin Panwar, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (F)