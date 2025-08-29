The second match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan. The match is scheduled to take place on Friday (August 29) in Vizag.

Both the teams are playing in the league since the inaugural edition in 2014 and have won one title each so far. Bengaluru Bulls won their first and only PKL title in 2018 with a win over Gujarat Giants in the final. However, the Bulls had a disappointing outing last season.

They finished at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from 22 games and will be desperate to bounce back in PKL 2025. For the upcoming season, Bengaluru Bulls retained only four players – Chandranaik M, Lucky Kumar, Manjeet, and Pankaj – before strengthening their squad with some notable buys in the auction.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan won their maiden and only PKL title so far with a win over Haryana Steelers in the 2023 final. In their last season, they finished at the eighth spot with nine wins from 22 games. For the new season, they retained the core of the squad by retaining the likes of Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, raiders Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar.

PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Preview

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Date: 29 August 2025

29 August 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Head-to-head record:

Puneri Paltan have dominated this rivalry so far. Out of the 20 games between the two teams, Puneri Paltan have won 13 while Bengaluru Bulls have won only seven.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan squad:

Bengaluru Bulls:

Raiders: Manjeet, Pankaj, Pirati Srisivatejesh (left raider), Ganesha B. Hanamantagol (right raider), Aashish Malik (right raider), Shubham Bitake, Mahipal, Akash Santosh Shinde

Manjeet, Pankaj, Pirati Srisivatejesh (left raider), Ganesha B. Hanamantagol (right raider), Aashish Malik (right raider), Shubham Bitake, Mahipal, Akash Santosh Shinde Defenders: Lucky Kumar (right cover), Deepak S (left corner), Shubham Rahate (left cover), Manish, Satyappa Matti (right cover), Ankush (left corner), Sanjay (right cover), Yogesh (right corner)

Lucky Kumar (right cover), Deepak S (left corner), Shubham Rahate (left cover), Manish, Satyappa Matti (right cover), Ankush (left corner), Sanjay (right cover), Yogesh (right corner) Allrounders: Chandranaik M, Amit Singh Thakur, Sahil Suhas Rane, Sachin, Ahmadreza Asgari (F), Alireza Mirzaeian (F), Dheeraj

Puneri Paltan: