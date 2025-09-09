The 24th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (September 9) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.

With one win from three games, Gujarat Giants are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. Their campaign started with a loss via tie-breaker against U Mumba. In their second game, they suffered a crushing 22-point loss against Puneri Paltan before opening their account with a win over Tamil Thalaivas in their last outing.

Having finally won their first game of the season, Gujarat Giants will be looking to make the most of the momentum and eye another win.

Just like Gujarat, Jaipur Pink Panthers also have a solitary win from three games. Their campaign started with a win over Patna Pirates before they lost against Telugu Titans. In their last game, they suffered a defeat against Dabang Delhi K.C. and will be desperate to bounce back.

PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Preview

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Date: 9 September 2025

9 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Head-to-head record:

Jaipur Pink Panthers have the advantage in their head-to-head record against Gujarat Giants. They have won eight of the 16 games against Gujarat Giants while the latter have emerged victorious in six. Two matches between these two sides have ended in ties.

Totals matches: 16

16 Gujarat Giants: 6 wins

6 wins Jaipur Pink Panthers: 8 wins

8 wins Tied: 2

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Squads:

Gujarat Giants:

Raiders: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar

Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar Defenders: Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar

Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar Allrounders: Himanshu Yadav, Visvanth V, Nitin Panwar, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (F)

Jaipur Pink Panthers: