The 25th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between U Mumba and Telugu Titans. The U Mumba vs Telugu Titans match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday (September 10) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.

U Mumba have started the campaign in a promising manner and are currently at the second spot in the points table with three wins from four games. Their campaign started with wins against Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas. In the third match against champions Haryana Steelers, U Mumba suffered a defeat but bounced back with a thumping 20-point victory over Bengaluru Bulls.

U Mumba have been one of the best performers in the early stages of PKL 2025 and will be eyeing another crucial win to sustain the winning momentum.

Unlike U Mumba, Telugu Titans made a slow start. Their campaign began with back-to-back losses against Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas. The Titans finally opened their account with a win over Jaipur Pink Panthers before beating Bengal Warriorz in their last outing. With the momentum on their side, the Titans will be eyeing a hat-trick of win.

PKL 2025: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Match Preview

Match: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Date: 10 September 2025

10 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Head-to-head record:

U Mumba have the advantage in their head-to-head record against Telugu Titans. Out of the 20 games between the two teams so far, U Mumba have won 10 while Telugu Titans have won 7. Three matches between the two teams have ended in ties.

Totals matches: 20

20 U Mumba: 10 wins

10 wins Telugu Titans: 7 wins

7 wins Tied: 3

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans – Squads:

U Mumba:

Raiders: Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar

Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ravi, Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal

Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ravi, Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal Allrounders: Rohit, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (F), Amarjeet, Mohammad Ghorbani (F), Anil

Telugu Titans: