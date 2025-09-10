UP Yoddhas will be facing Puneri Paltan in the 26th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday (September 10) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.

Both the teams will be eager to win the upcoming match to return to winning ways. UP Yoddhas began their campaign with two wins. They beat Telugu Titans in the tournament-opener before defeating Patna Pirates. Their winning run ended with a defeat to reigning champions Haryana Steelers in their last outing.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan have three wins from five games. They began their campaign with three straight wins before suffering back-to-back losses against Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates. Both the teams will be desperate to win the upcoming match to regain the winning momentum.

PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Match Preview

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Date: 10 September 2025

10 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Head-to-head record:

The rivalry between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan has been quite competitive. Out of the 14 matches between the two teams so far, UP Yoddhas have won 7 while Puneri Paltan have won 6. One match between the two teams has ended in a tie.

Totals matches: 14

14 UP Yoddhas: 7 wins

7 wins Puneri Paltan: 6 wins

6 wins Tied: 1

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan – Squads:

UP Yoddhas:

Raiders: Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jatin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Dong Geon Lee (F), Guman Singh

Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jatin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Dong Geon Lee (F), Guman Singh Defenders: Ashu Singh, Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin, Sahul Kumar, Sumit (Captain), Hitesh, Ronak, Mahender Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi (F)

Puneri Paltan: