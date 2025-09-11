U Mumba and Patna Pirates will lock horns against each other in the 27th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (September 11) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.

With three wins from five games, U Mumba are currently at the fourth spot in the points table. They will be looking to return to winning ways after suffering an eight-point defeat against Telugu Titans in their last outing.

U Mumba in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Gujarat Giants: Won 29(6)–29(5) [Tie-breaker]

vs Tamil Thalaivas: Won 36–33

vs Haryana Steelers: Lost 36(6)–36(7) [Tie-breaker]

vs Bengaluru Bulls: Won 48–28

vs Telugu Titans: Lost 37–45

Patna Pirates finally opened their account this season with a sensational win over high-flying Puneri Paltan. The three-time PKL champions began their campaign with three straight losses before beating the Pune-based outfit. With the momentum on their side, Patna Pirates will be eyeing another win.

Patna Pirates in PKL 2025 so far:

vs UP Yoddhas: Lost 31–34

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Lost 36–39

vs Bengaluru Bulls: Lost 30–38

vs Puneri Paltan: Won 48–37

PKL 2025: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Match Preview

Match: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Date: 11 September 2025

11 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Head-to-head record:

U Mumba hold the advantage in the head-to-head record against Patna Pirates. Out of the 23 games between the two teams so far, U Mumba have won 13 while Patna Pirates have won 9.

Totals matches: 23

23 U Mumba: 13 wins

13 wins Patna Pirates: 9 wins

9 wins Tied: 1

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates – Squads:

U Mumba:

Raiders: Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar

Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ravi, Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal

Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ravi, Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal Allrounders: Rohit, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (F), Amarjeet, Mohammad Ghorbani (F), Anil

Patna Pirates: