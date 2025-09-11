U Mumba and Patna Pirates will lock horns against each other in the 27th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (September 11) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.
With three wins from five games, U Mumba are currently at the fourth spot in the points table. They will be looking to return to winning ways after suffering an eight-point defeat against Telugu Titans in their last outing.
U Mumba in PKL 2025 so far:
- vs Gujarat Giants: Won 29(6)–29(5) [Tie-breaker]
- vs Tamil Thalaivas: Won 36–33
- vs Haryana Steelers: Lost 36(6)–36(7) [Tie-breaker]
- vs Bengaluru Bulls: Won 48–28
- vs Telugu Titans: Lost 37–45
Patna Pirates finally opened their account this season with a sensational win over high-flying Puneri Paltan. The three-time PKL champions began their campaign with three straight losses before beating the Pune-based outfit. With the momentum on their side, Patna Pirates will be eyeing another win.
Patna Pirates in PKL 2025 so far:
- vs UP Yoddhas: Lost 31–34
- vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Lost 36–39
- vs Bengaluru Bulls: Lost 30–38
- vs Puneri Paltan: Won 48–37
PKL 2025: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Match Preview
- Match: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates
- Date: 11 September 2025
- Time: 08:00 PM IST
- Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag
U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Head-to-head record:
U Mumba hold the advantage in the head-to-head record against Patna Pirates. Out of the 23 games between the two teams so far, U Mumba have won 13 while Patna Pirates have won 9.
- Totals matches: 23
- U Mumba: 13 wins
- Patna Pirates: 9 wins
- Tied: 1
U Mumba vs Patna Pirates – Squads:
U Mumba:
- Raiders: Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar
- Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ravi, Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal
- Allrounders: Rohit, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (F), Amarjeet, Mohammad Ghorbani (F), Anil
Patna Pirates:
- Raiders: Ayan, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Sudhakar M, Milan, Ankit, Mandeep, Maninder Singh
- Defenders: Hamid Mirzaei Nader (F), Navdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Saurabh, Prianshu, Sombir, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (right cover), Amin Ghorbani (F) (right corner), Sanket Sawant (left cover), Deepak Rajender Singh (right cover)
- Allrounders: Ankit