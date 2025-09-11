The 28th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants. The Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (September 11) at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag.

Dabang Delhi are the only unbeaten team left in PKL 2025. They have won all of their four games so far. Delhi are currently at the second spot in the points table and can reclaim the top spot with a win in the upcoming game.

Dabang Delhi K.C. in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Bengaluru Bulls: Won 41–34

vs Puneri Paltan: Won 28(5)–28(5) [Golden Raid 2–0]

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Won 36–35

vs Bengal Warriorz: Won 45–34

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants have made a slow start to their season. With just one win from four games, they are languishing at the 11th spot in the points table. They will be desperate to win the upcoming match to gain some much-needed momentum.

Gujarat Giants in PKL 2025 so far:

vs U Mumba: Lost 29(6)–29(5) [Tie-breaker]

vs Puneri Paltan: Lost 19–41

vs Tamil Thalaivas: Won 37–28

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Lost 30(5)–30(5) [Golden Raid 1–0]

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants Match Preview

Match: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants Date: 11 September 2025

11 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants Head-to-head record:

Dabang Delhi has slight advantage in the head-to-head record against Gujarat Giants. Out of the 16 games between the two teams so far, Dabang Delhi have won 7 while Gujarat Giants have won 6. However, Delhi have dominated this fixture in recent seasons. Gujarat Giants have managed to beat Delhi just once since the 8th season.

Totals matches: 16

16 Dabang Delhi K.C.: 7 wins

7 wins Gujarat Giants: 6 wins

6 wins Tied: 3

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants – Squads:

Dabang Delhi K.C.:

Raiders: Mohit (right raider), Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit (left raider), Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik

Mohit (right raider), Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit (left raider), Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik Defenders: Sandeep (left cover), Anurag (left corner), Raman Singh (right corner), Mohit (left cover), Saurabh Nandal (left corner), Gaurav Chhillar (right cover), Surjeet Singh (right cover), Amirhossein Bastami (F) (right corner), Fazel Atrachali (F) (left corner)

Sandeep (left cover), Anurag (left corner), Raman Singh (right corner), Mohit (left cover), Saurabh Nandal (left corner), Gaurav Chhillar (right cover), Surjeet Singh (right cover), Amirhossein Bastami (F) (right corner), Fazel Atrachali (F) (left corner) Allrounders: Amit, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Naveen, Arkam Shaikh

Gujarat Giants: