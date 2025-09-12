The 29th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls. The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls match is scheduled to be played on Friday (September 12) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

With two wins and as many defeats, Jaipur Pink Panthers are currently at the fifth spot in the points table. In their last game, they registered a thrilling tie-breaker win over Gujarat Giants and will be looking to capitalise on the momentum.

Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Patna Pirates: Won 39–36

vs Telugu Titans: Lost 32–37

vs Dabang Delhi K.C.: Lost 35–36

vs Gujarat Giants: Won 30(1)–30(0) [Golden Raid]

Bengaluru Bulls are at the seventh spot in the points table with two wins from five games. After starting their campaign with three straight defeats, the Bulls have won their previous two games and will be eager to extend the winning run.

Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Puneri Paltan: Lost 32(4)–32(6) [Tie-breaker]

vs Dabang Delhi K.C.: Lost 34–41

vs U Mumba: Lost 28–48

vs Patna Pirates: Won 38–30

vs Haryana Steelers: Won 40–33

PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Preview

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Date: 12 September 2025

12 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Head-to-head record:

Jaipur Pink Panthers have the advantage in their head-to-head record against Bengaluru Bulls. Out of the 22 matches between the two teams so far, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won 11 while Bengaluru Bulls have won nine. Since the ninth season, the Jaipur-based franchise has won four of the seven games against the Bulls while the latter have managed a couple of wins.

Totals matches: 22

22 Jaipur Pink Panthers: 11 wins

11 wins Bengaluru Bulls: 9 wins

9 wins Tied: 2

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls – Squads:

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Raiders: Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (F), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar (right raider)

Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (F), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar (right raider) Defenders: Abhishek KS (left cover), Ronak Singh (right corner), Nitin Kumar (right cover), Reza Mirbagheri (F), Deepanshu (right corner), Aryan (left corner), Sahil Deshwal (left cover), Mohit (right cover), Aashish Kumar (right cover)

Abhishek KS (left cover), Ronak Singh (right corner), Nitin Kumar (right cover), Reza Mirbagheri (F), Deepanshu (right corner), Aryan (left corner), Sahil Deshwal (left cover), Mohit (right cover), Aashish Kumar (right cover) Allrounders: Nitin Rawal

Bengaluru Bulls: