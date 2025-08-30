Telugu Titans and UP Yoddhas will be facing each other in the third match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas match is scheduled to take place on Saturday (August 30) in Vizag.

Telugu Titans have already opened their campaign and suffered a defeat. They faced Tamil Thalaivas in the tournament-opener on Friday and lost the match by 35-38. The Titans will be desperate to win the upcoming game in order to gain the early momentum. They failed to qualify for the playoffs last season and a poor start could cost them big this season as well.

UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, will be opening their campaign with the upcoming match. They had a fine outing last season as they qualified for the playoffs. They finished at the third spot in the points table at the end of the league stage and will be keen to go all the way this season.

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Preview

Match: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Date: 30 August 2025

30 August 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Head-to-head record:

UP Yoddhas have thoroughly dominated this rivalry so far. Out of the 16 games between the two teams, the Yoddhas have won 11 while the Titans have managed to win only three. Two games between the teams ended in a tie.

Total Matches: 16

UP Yoddhas: 11 wins

Telugu Titans: 3 wins

Tied: 2

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas squad:

Telugu Titans:

Raiders: Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Praful Sudam Zaware, Jai Bhagwan, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal

Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Praful Sudam Zaware, Jai Bhagwan, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal Defenders: Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Ankit, Avi Duhan, Bantu, Rahul Dagar, Aman, AmirHossein Ejlali (F), Shubham Shinde

Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Ankit, Avi Duhan, Bantu, Rahul Dagar, Aman, AmirHossein Ejlali (F), Shubham Shinde Allrounders: Shankar Gadai, Ganesh Parki (F), Vijay Malik, Bharat

UP Yoddhas: