The 28th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Gujarat Giants. The Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (September 11) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Tamil Thalaivas are languishing at the 10th spot in the points table with a solitary win from three games. They began their campaign with a win over Telugu Titans before suffering defeats against U Mumba and Gujarat Giants. The Thalaivas will be desperate to win the upcoming match in order to return to winning ways.

Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Telugu Titans: Won 38–35

vs U Mumba: Lost 33–36

vs Gujarat Giants: Lost 28–37

Bengal Warriorz have started their campaign in a poor fashion. With just one win from four games, they are languishing at the 11th spot in the table. They started their season with a statement win over champions Haryana Steelers before losing three games in a row.

Bengal Warriorz in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Haryana Steelers: Won 54–44

vs Puneri Paltan: Lost 36–45

vs Telugu Titans: Lost 34–44

vs Dabang Delhi K.C.: Lost 34–45

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz Match Preview

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz Date: 12 September 2025

12 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz Head-to-head record:

Bengal Warriorz have earned the bragging rights of this fixture by winning 10 of the 16 games against Tamil Thalaivas. On the other hand, the Thalaivas have won five games against Bengal Warriorz while one match between the two teams ended in a tie.

While the overall record favour Bengal Warriorz, Tamil Thalaivas have been the better side in recent times. They have won four of the last six games against Bengal Warriorz while the latter have managed a solitary win. Last year, the Thalaivas won both the games against the Warriorz.

Totals matches: 16

16 Tamil Thalaivas: 5 wins

5 wins Bengal Warriorz: 10 wins

10 wins Tied: 1

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz – Squads:

Tamil Thalaivas:

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav

Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav Defenders: Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun

Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun Allrounders: Pawan Sehrawat, Moein Shafaghi, Suresh Jadhav

Bengal Warriorz: