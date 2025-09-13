The 31st match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers. The UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (September 13) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

UP Yoddhas will be desperate to return to winning ways after suffering losses in their last two outings. They began their season with a couple of wins before losing two matches in a row. With two wins and as many defeats, they are currently at the eighth spot in the points table.

UP Yoddhas in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Telugu Titans: Won 40–35

vs Patna Pirates: Won 34–31

vs Haryana Steelers: Lost 32–37

vs Puneri Paltan: Lost 32–43

Jaipur Pink Panthers have also struggled to hit the top gear so far. They have struggled for consistency and will be eyeing a much-needed win in the upcoming match. The Pink Panthers were off the mark with a win over Patna Pirates before losing two matches in a row. In their fourth outing, they beat Gujarat Giants before losing to Bengaluru Bulls in their previous game.

Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Patna Pirates: Won 39–36

Telugu Titans: Lost 32–37

vs Dabang Delhi: Lost 35–36

vs Gujarat Giants: Won 30(1)–30(0) [Golden Raid]

vs Bengaluru Bulls: Lost 23–28

PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Preview

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Date: 13 September 2025

13 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Head-to-head record:

The fixture has been quite competitive over the years with neither of the two teams managing to earn the bragging rights. Out of the 14 games between the two teams so far, both teams have seven games each.

Totals matches: 14

14 UP Yoddhas: 7 wins

7 wins Jaipur Pink Panthers: 7 wins

7 wins Tied: 0

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Squads:

UP Yoddhas:

Raiders: Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jatin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Dong Geon Lee (F), Guman Singh

Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jatin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Dong Geon Lee (F), Guman Singh Defenders: Ashu Singh, Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin, Sahul Kumar, Sumit (Captain), Hitesh, Ronak, Mahender Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi (F)

Jaipur Pink Panthers: