Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans will be facing each other in the 32nd match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (September 13) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

With four wins and two defeats, Puneri Paltan are currently at the second spot in the points table. Their campaign started with three wins in a row before they suffered back-to-back losses. The Pune-based outfit returned to winning ways with a fine 43-32 win over UP Yoddhas in their last outing.

Puneri Paltan in PKL 2025 far:

vs Bengaluru Bulls – 32(6)–32(4) Won via Tie-Breaker

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 41–19

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 45–36

vs Dabang Delhi – 28(5)–28(5) Lost in Golden Raid (2–0)

vs Patna Pirates – Lost 37–48

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 43–32

Telugu Titans finished the Vizag leg of PKL 2025 in a commanding fashion and will be looking to make the most of the momentum. Their campaign started with two losses before they won three games in a row. With the momentum on their side, the Titans will be looking to capitalise on it.

Telugu Titans in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 35–38

vs UP Yoddhas – Lost 35–40

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 37–32

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 44–34

vs U Mumba – Won 45–37

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Match Preview

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Date: 13 September 2025

13 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Head-to-head record:

Puneri Paltan have the advantage in their head-to-head record against Telugu Titans. Both the teams have played 22 matches against each other so far and Puneri Paltan have registered 13 wins while the Titans have won 8.

Totals matches: 22

22 Puneri Paltan: 13 wins

13 wins Telugu Titans: 8 wins

8 wins Tied: 1

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans – Squads:

Puneri Paltan:

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge (right raider), Stuwart Singh (right raider), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (F), Milad Mohajer (F), Sachin

Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge (right raider), Stuwart Singh (right raider), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (F), Milad Mohajer (F), Sachin Defenders: Gaurav Khatri (right corner), Abinesh Nadarajan (right cover), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (right corner), Sanjay Enania (right corner), Rakesh (left corner), Vaibhav S. Rabade (right cover), Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan (left corner)

Gaurav Khatri (right corner), Abinesh Nadarajan (right cover), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (right corner), Sanjay Enania (right corner), Rakesh (left corner), Vaibhav S. Rabade (right cover), Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan (left corner) Allrounders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Gurdeep

Telugu Titans: