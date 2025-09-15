The 33rd match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers. The Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers match is scheduled to be played on Monday (September 15) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Gujarat Giants are presently languishing at the 11th spot in the points table with just one win from their opening five games. They began their campaign with two losses before opening their account with a win over Tamil Thalaivas. However, they could not sustain the winning momentum and suffered losses in their next two matches as well.

Gujarat Giants in PKL 2025 so far:

vs U Mumba – 29(6)–29(5) Lost via Tie-Breaker

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 19–41

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 37–28

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 30(5)–30(5) Lost in Golden Raid (1–0)

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 28–38

Reigning champions Haryana Steelers have also struggled to hit the top gear so far. Their campaign started with a loss against Bengal Warriorz before they responded with wins over U Mumba and UP Yoddhas. However, they suffered a loss in their previous outing against Bengaluru Bulls. With two wins and as many losses, the Steelers are at the eighth spot in the points table.

Haryana Steelers in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Bengal Warriorz – Lost 44–54

vs U Mumba – 36(7)–36(6) Won via Tie-Breaker

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 37–32

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 33–40

PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Match Preview

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Date: 15 September 2025

15 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Head-to-head record:

Haryana Steelers have thoroughly dominated this contest so far. Out of the 17 games between the two teams, the Steelers have won 12 while Gujarat Giants have managed to win only four. One match between the two teams ended in a tie.

Totals matches: 17

17 Gujarat Giants: 4 wins

4 wins Haryana Steelers: 12 wins

12 wins Tied: 1

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers – Squads:

Gujarat Giants:

Raiders: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar

Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar Defenders: Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar

Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar Allrounders: Himanshu Yadav, Visvanth V, Nitin Panwar, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (F)

Haryana Steelers: