Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans will be facing each other in the 34th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans match is scheduled to be played on Monday (September 15) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

With three wins and as many defeats, Bengaluru Bulls are presently at the sixth spot in the points table. The Bulls started their campaign with three straight losses before bouncing back with three wins in a row. In their last outing, they faced Pink Panthers and registered a 28-23 win. With momentum on their side, the Bulls will be eyeing another win.

Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Puneri Paltan – 32(4)-32(6) Lost in Tie-Breaker

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 34–41

vs U Mumba – Lost 28–48

vs Patna Pirates – Won 38–30

vs Haryana Steelers – Won 40–33

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 28–23

Just like the Bulls, the Titans also started their campaign in a dismal fashion. They lost their first two games before winning three games in a row. Their winning run ended in their last outing against Puneri Paltan. The Titans will be eager to win the upcoming match to return to winning ways.

Telugu Titans in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 35–38

vs UP Yoddhas – Lost 35–40

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 37–32

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 44–34

vs U Mumba – Won 45–37

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 33–39

PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Match Preview

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Date: 15 September 2025

15 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Head-to-head record:

Bengaluru Bulls have maintained a firm grip on this fixture. Out of the 25 games between the two teams so far, Bengaluru Bulls have won 16 while Telugu Titans have managed to win only five. Four matches between the two teams have ended in ties.

Totals matches: 25

25 Bengaluru Bulls: 16 wins

16 wins Telugu Titans: 5 wins

5 wins Tied: 4

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans – Squads:

Bengaluru Bulls:

Raiders: Manjeet, Pankaj, Pirati Srisivatejesh (left raider), Ganesha B. Hanamantagol (right raider), Aashish Malik (right raider), Shubham Bitake, Mahipal, Akash Santosh Shinde

Manjeet, Pankaj, Pirati Srisivatejesh (left raider), Ganesha B. Hanamantagol (right raider), Aashish Malik (right raider), Shubham Bitake, Mahipal, Akash Santosh Shinde Defenders: Lucky Kumar (right cover), Deepak S (left corner), Shubham Rahate (left cover), Manish, Satyappa Matti (right cover), Ankush (left corner), Sanjay (right cover), Yogesh (right corner)

Lucky Kumar (right cover), Deepak S (left corner), Shubham Rahate (left cover), Manish, Satyappa Matti (right cover), Ankush (left corner), Sanjay (right cover), Yogesh (right corner) Allrounders: Chandranaik M, Amit Singh Thakur, Sahil Suhas Rane, Sachin, Ahmadreza Asgari (F), Alireza Mirzaeian (F), Dheeraj

Telugu Titans: