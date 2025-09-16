The 35th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between UP Yoddhas and Bengal Warriorz. The UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (September 16) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

UP Yoddhas are coming into this game after losing their last three matches. They began their season with a couple of wins before losing the momentum. In their last game, they faced a 41-29 defeat at the hands of Jaipur Pink Panthers.

UP Yoddhas in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Telugu Titans: Won 40–35

vs Patna Pirates: Won 34–31

vs Haryana Steelers: Lost 32–37

vs Puneri Paltan: Lost 32–43

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Lost 29–41

Just like UP Yoddhas, Bengal Warriorz have also struggled with their form this season. With just one win from five games, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They started their season with a statement win over champions Haryana Steelers before losing four matches in a row.

Bengal Warriorz in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Haryana Steelers: Won 54–44

vs Puneri Paltan: Lost 36–45

vs Telugu Titans: Lost 34–44

vs Dabang Delhi K.C.: Lost 34–45

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 36–46

PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz Match Preview

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz Date: 16 September 2025

16 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz Head-to-head record:

Bengal Warriorz hold a slight advantage in their head-to-head record against UP Yoddhas. Out of the 16 matches between the two teams so far, Bengal Warriorz have won six while UP Yoddhas have won four. Six matches have ended in ties.

Totals matches: 16

16 UP Yoddhas: 4 wins

4 wins Bengal Warriorz: 6 wins

6 wins Tied: 6

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz – Squads:

UP Yoddhas:

Raiders: Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jatin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Dong Geon Lee (F), Guman Singh

Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jatin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Dong Geon Lee (F), Guman Singh Defenders: Ashu Singh, Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin, Sahul Kumar, Sumit (Captain), Hitesh, Ronak, Mahender Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi (F)

Bengal Warriorz: