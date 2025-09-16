Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Titans will face each other in the 36th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (September 16) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

With two wins and as many losses, Tamil Thalaivas are presently at the eighth spot in the points table. They began their campaign with a win over Telugu Titans before suffering defeats against U Mumba and Gujarat Giants. The Thalaivas returned to winning ways with a victory over Bengal Warriorz in their previous outing.

Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Telugu Titans: Won 38–35

vs U Mumba: Lost 33–36

vs Gujarat Giants: Lost 28–37

vs Bengal Warriorz: Won 46-36

Bengaluru Bulls are the team in-form at the moment. They had a disastrous start to their campaign as they lost their first three games. However, they have bounced back with four wins in a row and are currently at the fourth spot in the points table. In their last outing, they registered a thrilling 34-32 win over Telugu Titans.

Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Puneri Paltan – 32(4)-32(6) Lost in Tie-Breaker

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 34–41

vs U Mumba – Lost 28–48

vs Patna Pirates – Won 38–30

vs Haryana Steelers – Won 40–33

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 28–23

vs Telugu Titans – Won 34-32

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Preview

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Date: 16 September 2025

16 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Head-to-head record:

Bengaluru Bulls have earned the bragging rights of this fixture. They have won 12 of the 16 games that they have played against Tamil Thalaivas while the latter have managed to win only four.

Totals matches: 16

16 Tamil Thalaivas: 4 wins

4 wins Bengaluru Bulls: 12 wins

12 wins Tied: 0

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls – Squads:

Tamil Thalaivas:

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav

Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav Defenders: Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun

Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun Allrounders: Pawan Sehrawat, Moein Shafaghi, Suresh Jadhav

Bengaluru Bulls: