Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi K.C. will face each other in the 37th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday (September 17) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

With three wins and four defeats, Telugu Titans are presently at the fifth spot in the points table. They had a poor start to the season. The Titans lost their first two games before winning three games in a row. Their winning run ended against Puneri Paltan. In their previous outing, the Titans faced Bengaluru Bulls and suffered another defeat.

Telugu Titans in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 35–38

vs UP Yoddhas – Lost 35–40

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 37–32

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 44–34

vs U Mumba – Won 45–37

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 33–39

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 34-32

With five wins in as many matches, Dabang Delhi are currently at the second spot in the points table. They are the only unbeaten team left in PKL 2025. In their last outing, they beat Gujarat Giants and will be eyeing another win to extend their stunning run.

Dabang Delhi K.C. in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Bengaluru Bulls: Won 41–34

vs Puneri Paltan: Won 28(5)–28(5) [Golden Raid 2–0]

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Won 36–35

vs Bengal Warriorz: Won 45–34

vs Gujarat Giants: Won 38-28

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Match Preview

Match: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Date: 17 September 2025

17 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Head-to-head record:

Dabang Delhi K.C. have the upper hand in their head-to-head record against Telugu Titans. Out of the 20 matches between the two teams so far, Delhi have won 11 games while the Titans have won 8.

Totals matches: 20

20 Telugu Titans: 8 wins

8 wins Dabang Delhi K.C.: 11 wins

11 wins Tied: 1

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C.- Squads:

Telugu Titans:

Raiders: Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Praful Sudam Zaware, Jai Bhagwan, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal

Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Praful Sudam Zaware, Jai Bhagwan, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal Defenders: Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Ankit, Avi Duhan, Bantu, Rahul Dagar, Aman, AmirHossein Ejlali (F), Shubham Shinde

Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Ankit, Avi Duhan, Bantu, Rahul Dagar, Aman, AmirHossein Ejlali (F), Shubham Shinde Allrounders: Shankar Gadai, Ganesh Parki (F), Vijay Malik, Bharat

Dabang Delhi K.C.: