The 38th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates. The Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday (September 16) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

This is the first meeting between the two teams since last year’s final when Haryana Steelers defeated Patna Pirates to clinch their maiden title. The defending champions have made a mixed start to their campaign. With three wins and two defeats, they are currently at the eighth spot in the points table.

Haryana Steelers in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Bengal Warriorz – Lost 44–54

vs U Mumba – 36(7)–36(6) Won via Tie-Breaker

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 37–32

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 33–40

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 40-37

Patna Pirates have struggled with their form so far. In five games, last year’s runners-up have suffered four defeats and are currently languishing at the 11th spot in the points table. In their last game, they faced U Mumba and suffered a close 39-40 loss.

Patna Pirates in PKL 2025 so far:

vs UP Yoddhas: Lost 31–34

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Lost 36–39

vs Bengaluru Bulls: Lost 30–38

vs Puneri Paltan: Won 48–37

vs U Mumba: Lost 40-39

PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Match Preview

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Date: 17 September 2025

17 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Head-to-head record:

Haryana Steelers have dominated this rivalry so far. Both the teams have played 14 matches against each other so far and Haryana Steelers have won eight of those games while Patna Pirates have emerged victorious in five.

Totals matches: 14

14 Haryana Steelers: 8 wins

8 wins Patna Pirates: 5 wins

5 wins Tied: 1

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates- Squads:

Haryana Steelers:

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Jaya Soorya NS, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Mayank Saini, Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F), Shahan Sha Mohammed (F)

Naveen Kumar, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Jaya Soorya NS, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Mayank Saini, Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F), Shahan Sha Mohammed (F) Defenders: Jaideep (Captain), Rahul Sethpal, Neeraj Kumar, Manikandan N, Ankit, Sachin, Ritik, Hardeep, Rahul, Zubair

Jaideep (Captain), Rahul Sethpal, Neeraj Kumar, Manikandan N, Ankit, Sachin, Ritik, Hardeep, Rahul, Zubair Allrounders: Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F)

Patna Pirates: