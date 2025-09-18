The 39th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriorz. The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (September 18) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have made a mixed start to their campaign. They have struggled with their form so far. With three wins and three defeats, they are currently at the seventh spot in the points table. In their last outing, the Panthers defeated UP Yoddhas and will be looking to make the most of the momentum.

Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Patna Pirates – Won 39–36

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 32–37

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 35–36

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 30(1)–30(0) [Golden Raid]

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 23–28

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 41–29

Bengal Warriorz have endured a disastrous time in the tournament so far. They have managed to win only two of their six games so far and will be desperate to turn things around. They ended their four-match losing streak with a win over UP Yoddhas in their last outing and will look to capitalise on the win.

Bengal Warriorz in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Haryana Steelers – Won 54–44

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 36–45

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 34–44

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 34–45

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 36–46

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 41–37

PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz Match Preview

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz Date: 18 September 2025

18 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz Head-to-head record:

Bengal Warriorz hold a slender advantage in their head-to-head record against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Out of the 20 games between the two teams so far, Bengal Warriorz have won 10, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won nine while one match ended in a tie.

Totals matches: 20

20 Jaipur Pink Panthers: 9 wins

9 wins Bengal Warriorz: 10 wins

10 wins Tied: 1

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz- Squads:

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Raiders: Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (F), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar (right raider)

Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (F), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar (right raider) Defenders: Abhishek KS (left cover), Ronak Singh (right corner), Nitin Kumar (right cover), Reza Mirbagheri (F), Deepanshu (right corner), Aryan (left corner), Sahil Deshwal (left cover), Mohit (right cover), Aashish Kumar (right cover)

Abhishek KS (left cover), Ronak Singh (right corner), Nitin Kumar (right cover), Reza Mirbagheri (F), Deepanshu (right corner), Aryan (left corner), Sahil Deshwal (left cover), Mohit (right cover), Aashish Kumar (right cover) Allrounders: Nitin Rawal

Bengal Warriorz: