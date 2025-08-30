U Mumba will be locking horns against Gujarat Giants in the fourth match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants match is scheduled to take place on Saturday (August 30) in Vizag.

The upcoming game will be the first match for both the teams this season and they will be keen to start their campaign on a winning note. U Mumba had qualified for the playoffs last season and will be eyeing the title this year. They finished the league stage at the fifth spot with 12 wins from 22 games.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants failed to progress ahead of the league stage. They struggled throughout the competition and could not qualify for the playoffs. Gujarat finished at the 11th spot in the points table with just five wins from 22 games.

PKL 2025: U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Preview

Match: U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Date: 30 August 2025

30 August 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants Head-to-head record:

Gujarat Giants have maintained the upper hand in their rivalry against U Mumba. Out of the 16 games between the two teams so far, Gujarat have won 10 while Mumba have won only five. One match between the two teams ended in a tie.

Totals matches: 16

16 Gujarat Giants: 10 wins

10 wins U Mumba: 5 wins

5 wins Tied: 1

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants squads:

U Mumba:

Raiders: Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar

Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ravi, Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal

Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ravi, Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal Allrounders: Rohit, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (F), Amarjeet, Mohammad Ghorbani (F), Anil

Gujarat Giants: