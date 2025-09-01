The fourth game of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) saw U Mumba locking horns against Gujarat Giants in Vizag on Saturday (August 30). U Mumba registered a thrilling win in the tie-breaker to start their campaign in the 12th season of the PKL in a positive fashion.

Both the teams were tied at 29-29 after regulation time before U Mumbai prevailed 7-6 in the tie-breaker. It was a complete team effort from U Mumba as several players made big impact to power the team to a win. Lokesh Ghosliya and Rohit Raghav scored four tackle points each, while Ajit Chouhan scored five raid points.

Anil Mohan and Sandeep Kumar also made important contribution by scoring three raid points each while Sunil Kumar came in clutch to help U Mumba secure a hard-fought win.

PKL 2025 – U Mumba beat Gujarat Giants:

Both the teams looked sharp right from the word go. While Ajit Chouhan opened the scoring for U Mumba, Himanshu Singh opened the account for the Giants. Shubham Kumar then delivered the first big blow with a tackle on Ajit Chouhan, but U Mumba were quick to respond.

While U Mumba held a slender one-point lead at the first timeout, the Giants soon took command by taking a four-point lead as they inflicted an all out. The Giants led 16-15 at half-time and U Mumba managed to keep the gap narrow thanks to the four tackle points from Ghosliya.

In the second half, Rohit Raghav’s early strike leveled the score but the Giants remained relentless at both ends. Mohammadreza Shadloui scored his first raid point and received good support from Harish Kamatchi, who contributed on both ends to make it a three-point game.

However, the game took another turn as U Mumba took a slender one-point lead following two Super Tackles. At one stage, U Mumba were leading by three points but the lead was wiped out by a Super Raid from Himanshu Singh, levelling the scores at 27-27.

The teams were eventually tied at 29-29 after 40 minutes, forcing a second tie-breaker in as many days in PKL 2025. U Mumba came out on top in the tie-breaker to start their campaign with a win.

Here are the highlights of the match between U Mumba and Gujarat Giants: