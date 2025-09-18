U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will face each other in the 40th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (September 18) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

With four wins and two defeats, U Mumba are currently at the third spot in the points table. They began their campaign with two wins before suffering a loss against champions Haryana Steelers. U Mumba quickly bounced back with a win over Bengaluru Bulls before suffering a loss against Telugu Titans. However, they registered another win in their last outing against Patna Pirates and will be looking to capitalise on the momentum.

U Mumba in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 29(6)–29(5) [Tie-Breaker]

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 36–33

vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 36(6)–36(7) [Tie-Breaker]

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Won 48–28

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 37–45

vs Patna Pirates – Won 40–39

With five wins from seven games, Puneri Paltan are currently at the second spot in the points table. They will be looking for a win to reclaim the top spot in the table. They started their campaign with three successive wins before losing two. The Paltan were quick to bounce back with two more wins and will be eyeing another hat-trick of win.

Puneri Paltan in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Won 32(6)–32(4) [Tie-Breaker]

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 41–19

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 45–36

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 28(5)–28(5) [Golden Raid 2–0]

vs Patna Pirates – Lost 37–48

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 43–32

vs Telugu Titans – Won 39–33

PKL 2025: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Match Preview

Match: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Date: 17 September 2025

17 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Head-to-head record:

The rivalry between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan has been quite competitive over the years. Out of the 24 matches between the two teams so far, U Mumba have won 11, Puneri Paltan have won 10 while three matches ended in ties.

Totals matches: 24

24 U Mumba: 11 wins

11 wins Puneri Paltan: 10 wins

10 wins Tied: 3

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan- Squads:

U Mumba:

Raiders: Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar

Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ravi, Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal

Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ravi, Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal Allrounders: Rohit, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (F), Amarjeet, Mohammad Ghorbani (F), Anil

Puneri Paltan: