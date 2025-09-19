The 40th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between table-toppers Puneri Paltan and reigning champions Haryana Steelers. The Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match is scheduled to be played on Friday (September 19) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Puneri Paltan reclaimed the top spot with a thumping 18-point win over U Mumba earlier this week. It was their sixth win in eight games and put them back at the top of the points table once again. The Paltan have won their last three matches and will be confident of registering another victory.

Puneri Paltan in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Won 32(6)–32(4) [Tie-Breaker]

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 41–19

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 45–36

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 28(5)–28(5) [Golden Raid 2–0]

vs Patna Pirates – Lost 37–48

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 43–32

vs Telugu Titans – Won 39–33

vs U Mumba – Won 40-22

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency so far although they are firmly in contention for the playoffs. They are currently at the fourth spot in the points table with four wins and two defeats. The reigning champions have won their last two games and will be fancying their chances against the high-flying Paltan.

Haryana Steelers in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Bengal Warriorz – Lost 44–54

vs U Mumba – 36(7)–36(6) Won via Tie-Breaker

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 37–32

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 33–40

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 40-37

vs Patna Pirates – Won 43-32

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Match Preview

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Date: 19 September 2025

19 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Head-to-head record:

Puneri Paltan have the upper hand in the head-to-head record against Haryana Steelers. Out of the 17 matches between the two teams so far, Puneri Paltan have won 10 while Haryana Steelers have won 6.

Totals matches: 17

17 Puneri Paltan: 10 wins

10 wins Haryana Steelers: 6 wins

6 wins Tied: 1

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers – Squads:

Puneri Paltan:

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge (right raider), Stuwart Singh (right raider), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (F), Milad Mohajer (F), Sachin

Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge (right raider), Stuwart Singh (right raider), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (F), Milad Mohajer (F), Sachin Defenders: Gaurav Khatri (right corner), Abinesh Nadarajan (right cover), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (right corner), Sanjay Enania (right corner), Rakesh (left corner), Vaibhav S. Rabade (right cover), Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan (left corner)

Gaurav Khatri (right corner), Abinesh Nadarajan (right cover), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (right corner), Sanjay Enania (right corner), Rakesh (left corner), Vaibhav S. Rabade (right cover), Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan (left corner) Allrounders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Gurdeep

Haryana Steelers: