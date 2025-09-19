Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans will take on each other in the 42nd match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans match is scheduled to be played on Friday (September 19) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. They faced each other in the tournament-opener last month. On that occasion, Tamil Thalaivas registered a 38-35 win to start their campaign with a win. While Thalaivas will be looking to do a double on the Titans, the latter will look to avenge the loss.

With three wins and two losses, the Thalaivas are currently at the seventh spot in the points table. In their last game, they defeated in-form Bengaluru Bulls and ended their four-match winning run. The Thalaivas have won their last two games and will be eyeing a third win.

Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Telugu Titans: Won 38–35

vs U Mumba: Lost 33–36

vs Gujarat Giants: Lost 28–37

vs Bengal Warriorz: Won 46-36

vs Bengaluru Bulls: Won 35-29

The Titans, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot with just three wins from eight games. They began their campaign with two losses before winning three games in a row. However, the three wins were followed by three straight defeats. The Titans will be desperate to win the upcoming match to return to winning ways.

Telugu Titans in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 35–38

vs UP Yoddhas – Lost 35–40

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 37–32

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 44–34

vs U Mumba – Won 45–37

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 33–39

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 34-32

vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – Lost 33-29

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Match Preview

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Date: 19 September 2025

19 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Head-to-head record:

Tamil Thalaivas have the advantage in their head-to-head record against Telugu Titans. Out of the 17 games between the two teams so far, the Thalaivas have won 10, the Titans have won 6 while 1 match has ended in a tie.

Totals matches: 17

17 Tamil Thalaivas: 10 wins

10 wins Telugu Titans: 6 wins

6 wins Tied: 1

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans – Squads:

Tamil Thalaivas:

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav

Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav Defenders: Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun

Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun Allrounders: Pawan Sehrawat, Moein Shafaghi, Suresh Jadhav

Telugu Titans: