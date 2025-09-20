Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi K.C. will take on each other in the 43rd match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C. match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (September 20) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Patna Pirates have struggled so far and time is fast running out for them to turn things around. With just one win from six matches, they are currently languishing at the 11th spot in the points table. In their last match, they faced reigning champions Haryana Steelers and suffered a crushing 32-43 win. Patna Pirates are low on confidence at the moment and a win over in-form Delhi will do their confidence a world of good.

Patna Pirates in PKL 2025 so far:

vs UP Yoddhas: Lost 31–34

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Lost 36–39

vs Bengaluru Bulls: Lost 30–38

vs Puneri Paltan: Won 48–37

vs U Mumba: Lost 39-40

vs Haryana Steelers: Lost 32-43

Dabang Delhi K.C. are on a roll at the moment. They are the only unbeaten team left in PKL 2025. With six wins from as many games, Dabang Delhi are presently at the second spot in the points table. A win over struggling Patna will take them back to the top of the table.

Dabang Delhi K.C. in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Won 41–34

vs Puneri Paltan – Won 28–28 (Golden Raid)

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 36–35

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 45–34

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 38–28

vs Telugu Titans – Won 33–29

PKL 2025: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Match Preview

Match: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Date: 20 September 2025

20 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Head-to-head record:

Patna Pirates have the advantage in the head-to-head record against Dabang Delhi. Out of the 23 matches between the two teams so far, Patna have won 11 while Delhi have won 9. 3 matches between the two teams have ended in ties.

Totals matches: 23

23 Patna Pirates: 11 wins

11 wins Dabang Delhi K.C.: 9 wins

9 wins Tied: 3

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – Squads:

Patna Pirates:

Raiders: Ayan, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Sudhakar M, Milan, Ankit, Mandeep, Maninder Singh

Ayan, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Sudhakar M, Milan, Ankit, Mandeep, Maninder Singh Defenders: Hamid Mirzaei Nader (F), Navdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Saurabh, Prianshu, Sombir, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (right cover), Amin Ghorbani (F) (right corner), Sanket Sawant (left cover), Deepak Rajender Singh (right cover)

Hamid Mirzaei Nader (F), Navdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Saurabh, Prianshu, Sombir, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (right cover), Amin Ghorbani (F) (right corner), Sanket Sawant (left cover), Deepak Rajender Singh (right cover) Allrounders: Ankit

Dabang Delhi K.C.: