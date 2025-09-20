The 44th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas. The Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (September 20) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Tamil Thalaivas will be looking to return to winning ways after suffering a heavy 29-43 loss against Telugu Titans in their last outing. With 3 wins and as many losses, they are currently at the eighth spot in the points table. The Thalaivas will be desperate to win the upcoming match to improve their position in the table and stay in contention for the playoffs.

Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Telugu Titans: Won 38–35

vs U Mumba: Lost 33–36

vs Gujarat Giants: Lost 28–37

vs Bengal Warriorz: Won 46-36

vs Bengaluru Bulls: Won 35-29

vs Telugu Titans: Lost 29-43

After a slow start, defending champions Haryana Steelers have found their rhythm. They have won their last three matches and will be looking to extend their winning run. In their last outing, they defeated table-toppers Puneri Paltan and will look to make the most of the momentum. With five wins and two losses, the Steelers are currently at the third spot in the points table.

Haryana Steelers in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Bengal Warriorz: Lost 44-54

vs U Mumba: Lost 36-36 (tie-breaker)

vs UP Yoddhas: Won 37–32

vs Bengaluru Bulls: Lost 33–40

vs Gujarat Giants: Won 40–37

vs Patna Pirates: Won 43–32

vs Puneri Paltan: Won 34–30

PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Preview

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Date: 20 September 2025

20 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Head-to-head record:

Haryana Steelers have thoroughly dominated this rivalry so far. Out of the 13 matches between the two sides so far, Haryana Steelers have won 8, Tamil Thalaivas have won just 2 while 3 matches have ended in ties.

Totals matches: 13

13 Haryana Steelers: 8 wins

8 wins Tamil Thalaivas: 2 wins

2 wins Tied: 3

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas – Squads:

Haryana Steelers:

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Jaya Soorya NS, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Mayank Saini, Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F), Shahan Sha Mohammed (F)

Naveen Kumar, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Jaya Soorya NS, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Mayank Saini, Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F), Shahan Sha Mohammed (F) Defenders: Jaideep (Captain), Rahul Sethpal, Neeraj Kumar, Manikandan N, Ankit, Sachin, Ritik, Hardeep, Rahul, Zubair

Jaideep (Captain), Rahul Sethpal, Neeraj Kumar, Manikandan N, Ankit, Sachin, Ritik, Hardeep, Rahul, Zubair Allrounders: Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F)

Tamil Thalaivas: