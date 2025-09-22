The 45th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls. The Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls match is scheduled to be played on Monday (September 22) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Gujarat Giants are fast running out of time to turn things around in the ongoing tournament. They have started their campaign poorly and will be desperate for a winning run to revive their fast-fading playoffs hopes. With just one win from six games, they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. In their last game, they suffered a 37-40 defeat against defending champions Haryana Steelers.

Gujarat Giants in PKL 2025 so far:

vs U Mumba – 29(6)–29(5) Lost via Tie-Breaker

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 19–41

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 37–28

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 30(5)–30(5) Lost in Golden Raid (1–0)

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 28–38

vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 37-40

Bengaluru Bulls have struggled for consistency so far. Their campaign began with three losses before they won four matches in a row. Their winning run ended in their last outing when they suffered a 29-35 defeat against Tamil Thalaivas. The Bulls will be eager to win the upcoming match and return to winning ways.

Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Puneri Paltan – 32(4)-32(6) Lost in Tie-Breaker

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 34–41

vs U Mumba – Lost 28–48

vs Patna Pirates – Won 38–30

vs Haryana Steelers – Won 40–33

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 28–23

vs Telugu Titans – Won 34-32

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 29-35

PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Preview

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Date: 22 September 2025

22 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Head-to-head record:

Gujarat Giants have maintained an upper hand in their rivalry against Bengaluru Bulls so far. Out of the 15 matches between the two teams so far, Gujarat Giants have won 8 matches, Bengaluru Bulls have won 5 while 2 matches ended in ties.

Totals matches: 15

15 Gujarat Giants: 8 wins

8 wins Bengaluru Bulls: 5 wins

5 wins Tied: 2

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls – Squads:

Gujarat Giants:

Raiders: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar

Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar Defenders: Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar

Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar Allrounders: Himanshu Yadav, Visvanth V, Nitin Panwar, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (F)

Bengaluru Bulls: