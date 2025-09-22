Tamil Thalaivas will be locking horns against UP Yoddhas in the 44th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas match is scheduled to be played on Monday (September 22) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

With three wins and four defeats, the Thalaivas are currently at the eighth spot in the PKL 2025 points table. Their campaign started with a win before they lost two matches in a row. The Thalaivas bounced back with two wins on the trot before losing two more matches. Having lost their last two matches, they will be desperate for a win in the upcoming match and return to winning ways.

Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Telugu Titans: Won 38–35

vs U Mumba: Lost 33–36

vs Gujarat Giants: Lost 28–37

vs Bengal Warriorz: Won 46-36

vs Bengaluru Bulls: Won 35-29

vs Telugu Titans: Lost 29-43

vs Haryana Steelers: Lost 36-38

UP Yoddhas seemed to have lost their way after a strong start to the season. Their campaign started with two wins before they lost four matches in a row. The Yoddhas will be desperate to end the losing streak and revive their playoffs hopes.

UP Yoddhas in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Telugu Titans: Won 40–35

vs Patna Pirates: Won 34–31

vs Haryana Steelers: Lost 32–37

vs Puneri Paltan: Lost 32–43

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Lost 29–41

vs Bengal Warriorz: Lost 37-41

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Match Preview

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Date: 22 September 2025

22 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Head-to-head record:

Tamil Thalaivas have an upper hand in their head-to-head record against UP Yoddhas. Out of the 17 matches between the two teams so far, the Thalaivas have won 8, UP Yoddhas have won 6 while 3 matches have ended in ties. Since the ninth season, the Thalaivas have won 5 of the 7 matches against Yoddhas.

Totals matches: 17

17 Tamil Thalaivas: 8 wins

8 wins UP Yoddhas: 6 wins

6 wins Tied: 3

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas – Squads:

Tamil Thalaivas:

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav

Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav Defenders: Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun

Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun Allrounders: Pawan Sehrawat, Moein Shafaghi, Suresh Jadhav

UP Yoddhas: