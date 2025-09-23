Gujarat Giants will face Telugu Titans in the 47th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (September 23) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Gujarat Giants’ struggle in the ongoing season is showing little signs of coming to an end. They are fast running out of time to turn things around and revive their campaign. With a solitary win from seven games, the Gujarat-based outfit is currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. In their last game, they suffered a close 24-28 defeat against Bengaluru Bulls and will be desperate for a win in the upcoming match.

Gujarat Giants in PKL 2025 so far:

vs U Mumba – 29(6)–29(5) Lost via Tie-Breaker

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 19–41

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 37–28

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 30(5)–30(5) Lost in Golden Raid (1–0)

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 28–38

vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 37-40

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 24-28

On the other hand, the Titans are at the fifth spot in the points table with four wins and five defeats. They began their campaign with two losses before winning three games in a row. However, the three wins were followed by three straight defeats. They ended their losing run with a thumping 14-point win over Tamil Thalaivas and will look to capitalise on the win.

Telugu Titans in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 35–38

vs UP Yoddhas – Lost 35–40

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 37–32

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 44–34

vs U Mumba – Won 45–37

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 33–39

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 34-32

vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – Lost 33-29

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 43-29

PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Match Preview

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Date: 23 September 2025

23 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Head-to-head record:

Gujarat Giants have thoroughly dominated this rivalry so far. Out of the 12 matches between the two teams so far, the Giants have won 10 matches while the Titans have won only 2.

Totals matches: 12

12 Gujarat Giants: 10 wins

10 wins Telugu Titans: 2 wins

2 wins Tied: 0

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans – Squads:

Gujarat Giants:

Raiders: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar

Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar Defenders: Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar

Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar Allrounders: Himanshu Yadav, Visvanth V, Nitin Panwar, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (F)

Telugu Titans: