Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba will take on each other in the 45th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (September 23) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

With four wins and three defeats, Jaipur Pink Panthers are at the sixth spot in the points table. They have struggled for consistency so far but things are seemingly falling into right place at the right time. The Panthers have won their last two matches and will be looking to capitalise on the momentum.

Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Patna Pirates – Won 39–36

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 32–37

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 35–36

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 30(1)–30(0) [Golden Raid]

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 23–28

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 41–29

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 45-41

U Mumba will be desperate to bounce back after the heavy 18-point defeat against Puneri Paltan in their last outing. They are currently at the seventh spot in the points table with four wins and three defeats.

U Mumba in PKL 2025 so far:

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 29(6)–29(5) [Tie-Breaker]

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 36–33

vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 36(6)–36(7) [Tie-Breaker]

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Won 48–28

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 37–45

vs Patna Pirates – Won 40–39

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 22-40

PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Match Preview

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Date: 23 September 2025

23 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Head-to-head record:

The rivalry between the Panthers and U Mumba has been very competitive over the years. Out of the 25 matches between the two teams so far, both of them have won 11 matches each while three matches have ended in ties.

Totals matches: 25

25 Jaipur Pink Panthers: 11 wins

11 wins U Mumba: 11 wins

11 wins Tied: 3

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba – Squads:

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Raiders: Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (F), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar (right raider)

Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (F), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar (right raider) Defenders: Abhishek KS (left cover), Ronak Singh (right corner), Nitin Kumar (right cover), Reza Mirbagheri (F), Deepanshu (right corner), Aryan (left corner), Sahil Deshwal (left cover), Mohit (right cover), Aashish Kumar (right cover)

Abhishek KS (left cover), Ronak Singh (right corner), Nitin Kumar (right cover), Reza Mirbagheri (F), Deepanshu (right corner), Aryan (left corner), Sahil Deshwal (left cover), Mohit (right cover), Aashish Kumar (right cover) Allrounders: Nitin Rawal

U Mumba: