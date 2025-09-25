Bengaluru Bulls will be facing UP Yoddhas in the 49th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (September 25) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

After a disastrous start, Bengaluru Bulls have revived their campaign in a spectacular fashion. They have won five of their last six games and will be eyeing another win to extend their impressive form. In their last outing, the Bulls faced Gujarat Giants and registered a 28-24 win. They are currently at the sixth spot in the points table with five wins and four defeats.

Bengaluru Bulls’ last five matches in PKL 2025:

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 28-24

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 29-35

vs Telugu Titans – Won 34-32

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 28-23

vs Haryana Steelers – Won 40-33

On the other hand, UP Yoddhas’ campaign has been stuttering after a fine start. They started their campaign with two wins before losing four matches in a row. The Yoddhas finally returned to winning ways with a thumping 17-point win over Tamil Thalaivas in their last outing. They will look to capitalise on the winning momentum.

UP Yoddhas’ last five matches in PKL 2025:

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 39-22 (17-point victory)

vs Bengal Warriorz – Lost 37-41

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Lost 29-41

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 32-43

vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 32-37

PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Match Preview

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Date: 25 September 2025

25 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Head-to-head record:

The rivalry has been pretty close so far. Out of the 17 matches between the two teams, Bengaluru Bulls have won 9 while UP Yoddhas have won 8.

Totals matches: 17

17 Bengaluru Bulls: 9 wins

9 wins UP Yoddhas: 8 wins

8 wins Tied: 0

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas – Squads:

Bengaluru Bulls:

Raiders: Manjeet, Pankaj, Pirati Srisivatejesh (left raider), Ganesha B. Hanamantagol (right raider), Aashish Malik (right raider), Shubham Bitake, Mahipal, Akash Santosh Shinde

Manjeet, Pankaj, Pirati Srisivatejesh (left raider), Ganesha B. Hanamantagol (right raider), Aashish Malik (right raider), Shubham Bitake, Mahipal, Akash Santosh Shinde Defenders: Lucky Kumar (right cover), Deepak S (left corner), Shubham Rahate (left cover), Manish, Satyappa Matti (right cover), Ankush (left corner), Sanjay (right cover), Yogesh (right corner)

Lucky Kumar (right cover), Deepak S (left corner), Shubham Rahate (left cover), Manish, Satyappa Matti (right cover), Ankush (left corner), Sanjay (right cover), Yogesh (right corner) Allrounders: Chandranaik M, Amit Singh Thakur, Sahil Suhas Rane, Sachin, Ahmadreza Asgari (F), Alireza Mirzaeian (F), Dheeraj

UP Yoddhas: