The fifth match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumbai. The Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba match is scheduled to take place on Sunday (August 31) in Vizag.

The upcoming game will be the second match for both the teams this season. Both the teams have started their campaign with a win and will be eyeing another win to extend their winning start. The Thalaivas faced Telugu Titans in the tournament-opener and won the game by a margin of 38-35.

Arjun Deshwal and Pawan Sehrawat starred in the win as they combined for 21 raid points and will be eyeing a similar performance against U Mumba as well.

On the other hand, U Mumba began their campaign with a thrilling win over Gujarat Giants in a hard-fought contest. The match was tied at 29-29 before U Mumba prevailed in the tie-breaker to start their campaign with a victory.

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Preview

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Date: 31 August 2025

31 August 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Head-to-head record:

U Mumba have completely dominated this rivalry so far. Out of the 13 games between the two teams so far, U Mumba have won nine while Tamil Thalaivas have managed only three wins. One match between the two teams ended in a tie.

Total Matches: 13

13 U Mumba: 9 wins

9 wins Tamil Thalaivas: 3 wins

3 wins Tied: 1

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba squads:

Tamil Thalaivas:

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav

Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav Defenders: Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun

Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun Allrounders: Pawan Sehrawat, Moein Shafaghi, Suresh Jadhav

U Mumba: