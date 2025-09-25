The 50th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Dabang Delhi K.C. and U Mumba. The Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (September 25) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Dabang Delhi will be desperate to bounce back after suffering a defeat for the first time this season in their last outing. After starting their campaign with six straight wins, the Delhi-based outfit found themselves on the wrong side of the result against Patna Pirates last week. They will be looking to get back to winning ways and reclaim the top spot in the points table.

Dabang Delhi’s last five matches in PKL 2025:

Patna Pirates – Lost 30–33 (first defeat of season)

vs Telugu Titans – Won 33–29

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 38–28

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 45–34

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 36–35

On the other hand, U Mumba are currently at the seventh spot in the points table with four wins and as many defeats. They have struggled for consistency this season. After a good start to their campaign, U Mumba have lost three of their last four matches and will be eyeing an important win in the forthcoming match.

U Mumba’s last five matches in PKL 2025:

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Lost 38–38

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 22–40

vs Patna Pirates – Won 40–39

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 37–45

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Won 48–28

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba Match Preview

Match: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba Date: 25 September 2025

25 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba Head-to-head record:

U Mumba have the advantage in the head-to-head record against Dabang Delhi. Out of the 24 matches between the two teams so far, U Mumba have won 13, Dabang Delhi have won 10 while one match has ended in tie. However, Dabang Delhi has the upper hand in recent seasons. Since the ninth season, Delhi have a 5-1 record against U Mumba.

Totals matches: 24

24 Dabang Delhi K.C.: 10 wins

10 wins U Mumba: 13 wins

13 wins Tied: 1

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba – Squads:

Dabang Delhi K.C.:

Raiders: Mohit (right raider), Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit (left raider), Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik

Mohit (right raider), Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit (left raider), Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik Defenders: Sandeep (left cover), Anurag (left corner), Raman Singh (right corner), Mohit (left cover), Saurabh Nandal (left corner), Gaurav Chhillar (right cover), Surjeet Singh (right cover), Amirhossein Bastami (F) (right corner), Fazel Atrachali (F) (left corner)

Sandeep (left cover), Anurag (left corner), Raman Singh (right corner), Mohit (left cover), Saurabh Nandal (left corner), Gaurav Chhillar (right cover), Surjeet Singh (right cover), Amirhossein Bastami (F) (right corner), Fazel Atrachali (F) (left corner) Allrounders: Amit, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Naveen, Arkam Shaikh

U Mumba: