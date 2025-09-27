The 51st match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriorz. The Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (September 27) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

With just two wins from seven matches, Patna Pirates are currently languishing at the 10th spot in the points table. In their last outing, they registered a stunning win against Dabang Delhi that ended the latter’s six-match winning streak in PKL 2025.

Patna Pirates will be hoping that the brilliant win over Delhi finally reignite their season as they look to turn things around.

Patna Pirates in last five matches:

vs Dabang Delhi – Won 33-30

vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 32-43

vs U Mumba – Lost 39-40

vs Puneri Paltan – Won 48-37

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 30-38

Bengal Warriorz have also struggled to do well in the tournament so far. While their captain Devank Dalal has lived up to the expectations, the other players have not really managed to deliver. Unsurprisingly, Bengal Warriorz are languishing at the 11th spot in the points table with just two wins from seven matches.

Bengal Warriorz in last five matches:

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Lost 41-45

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 41-37

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 36-46

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 34-45

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 34-44

PKL 2025: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz Match Preview

Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz Date: 27 September 2025

27 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz Head-to-head record:

Patna Pirates have thoroughly dominated this rivalry so far. Out of the 25 matches between the two teams so far, Patna Pirates have won 16, Bengal Warriorz have won six while three matches have ended in ties.

Totals matches: 25

25 Patna Pirates: 16 wins

16 wins Bengal Warriorz: 6 wins

6 wins Tied: 3

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz – Squads:

Patna Pirates:

Raiders: Ayan, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Sudhakar M, Milan, Ankit, Mandeep, Maninder Singh

Ayan, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Sudhakar M, Milan, Ankit, Mandeep, Maninder Singh Defenders: Hamid Mirzaei Nader (F), Navdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Saurabh, Prianshu, Sombir, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (right cover), Amin Ghorbani (F) (right corner), Sanket Sawant (left cover), Deepak Rajender Singh (right cover)

Hamid Mirzaei Nader (F), Navdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Saurabh, Prianshu, Sombir, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (right cover), Amin Ghorbani (F) (right corner), Sanket Sawant (left cover), Deepak Rajender Singh (right cover) Allrounders: Ankit

Bengal Warriorz: