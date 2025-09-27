Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas will face each other in the 52nd match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (September 27) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

After a slow start to their campaign, Jaipur Pink Panthers have found their rhythm. They have won their last three matches and won four of their last five matches. With five wins and three defeats, they are currently at the fifth spot in the points table. With momentum on their side, the Panthers will be eyeing another win.

Jaipur Pink Panthers in last five matches:

vs U Mumba – Won 38(6)-38(4) in tie-breaker

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 45-41

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 41-29

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 23-28

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 30(1)-30(0) in golden raid

Things have not gone well for Tamil Thalaivas in recent games. They have lost their last three matches and will be desperate to end the winless run. With three wins and five defeats, they are currently at the ninth spot in the points table.

Tamil Thalaivas in last five matches:

vs UP Yoddhas – Lost 22-39

vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 36-38

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 29-43

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Won 35-29

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 46-36

PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Preview

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Date: 27 September 2025

27 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Head-to-head record:

Overall: Matches – 12 | Jaipur Pink Panthers – 7 | Tamil Thalaivas – 2 | Tied – 3

Totals matches: 24

24 Jaipur Pink Panthers: 10 wins

10 wins Tamil Thalaivas: 13 wins

13 wins Tied: 1

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas – Squads:

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Raiders: Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (F), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar (right raider)

Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (F), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar (right raider) Defenders: Abhishek KS (left cover), Ronak Singh (right corner), Nitin Kumar (right cover), Reza Mirbagheri (F), Deepanshu (right corner), Aryan (left corner), Sahil Deshwal (left cover), Mohit (right cover), Aashish Kumar (right cover)

Abhishek KS (left cover), Ronak Singh (right corner), Nitin Kumar (right cover), Reza Mirbagheri (F), Deepanshu (right corner), Aryan (left corner), Sahil Deshwal (left cover), Mohit (right cover), Aashish Kumar (right cover) Allrounders: Nitin Rawal

Tamil Thalaivas: