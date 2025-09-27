Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas will face each other in the 52nd match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (September 27) at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.
After a slow start to their campaign, Jaipur Pink Panthers have found their rhythm. They have won their last three matches and won four of their last five matches. With five wins and three defeats, they are currently at the fifth spot in the points table. With momentum on their side, the Panthers will be eyeing another win.
Jaipur Pink Panthers in last five matches:
- vs U Mumba – Won 38(6)-38(4) in tie-breaker
- vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 45-41
- vs UP Yoddhas – Won 41-29
- vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 23-28
- vs Gujarat Giants – Won 30(1)-30(0) in golden raid
Things have not gone well for Tamil Thalaivas in recent games. They have lost their last three matches and will be desperate to end the winless run. With three wins and five defeats, they are currently at the ninth spot in the points table.
Tamil Thalaivas in last five matches:
- vs UP Yoddhas – Lost 22-39
- vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 36-38
- vs Telugu Titans – Lost 29-43
- vs Bengaluru Bulls – Won 35-29
- vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 46-36
PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Preview
- Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas
- Date: 27 September 2025
- Time: 09:00 PM IST
- Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Head-to-head record:
Overall: Matches – 12 | Jaipur Pink Panthers – 7 | Tamil Thalaivas – 2 | Tied – 3
- Totals matches: 24
- Jaipur Pink Panthers: 10 wins
- Tamil Thalaivas: 13 wins
- Tied: 1
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas – Squads:
Jaipur Pink Panthers:
- Raiders: Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (F), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar (right raider)
- Defenders: Abhishek KS (left cover), Ronak Singh (right corner), Nitin Kumar (right cover), Reza Mirbagheri (F), Deepanshu (right corner), Aryan (left corner), Sahil Deshwal (left cover), Mohit (right cover), Aashish Kumar (right cover)
- Allrounders: Nitin Rawal
Tamil Thalaivas:
- Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav
- Defenders: Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun
- Allrounders: Pawan Sehrawat, Moein Shafaghi, Suresh Jadhav