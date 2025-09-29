UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants will face each other in the 53rd match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants match is scheduled to be played on Monday (September 29) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

The season has been nothing less than a rollercoaster ride for the Yoddhas so far. They began their campaign in style by winning their first two games before losing four matches in a row. The Yoddhas finally returned to winning ways with a victory over Tamil Thalaivas. In their last outing, they beat Bengaluru Bulls to register their fourth win of the season.

With four wins and as many defeats, they are currently at the seventh spot in the points table. Having won their last two matches, the Yoddhas will be looking to capitalise on the momentum and win the upcoming game as well.

UP Yoddhas in last five matches:

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Won 36–36 (6-5 tie-breaker victory)

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 39–22

vs Bengal Warriorz – Lost 37–41

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Lost 29–41

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 32–43

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have endured a disastrous campaign so far. They have lost seven of their eight games so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They are fast running out of time to turn things around and will be desperate to win the upcoming match.

Gujarat Giants in last five matches:

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 29–30

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 24–28

vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 37–40

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 28–38

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Lost 30–30 (Golden Raid defeat)

PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Match Preview

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Date: 29 September 2025

29 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Head-to-head record:

Gujarat Giants have the upper hand in their head-to-head battle against UP Yoddhas. Out of the 13 matches between the two teams so far, Gujarat Giants have won 7, UP Yoddhas have won 4 while 2 matches ended in ties.

Totals matches: 13

13 UP Yoddhas: 4 wins

4 wins Gujarat Giants: 7 wins

7 wins Tied: 2

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants – Squads:

UP Yoddhas:

Raiders: Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jatin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Dong Geon Lee (F), Guman Singh

Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jatin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Dong Geon Lee (F), Guman Singh Defenders: Ashu Singh, Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin, Sahul Kumar, Sumit (Captain), Hitesh, Ronak, Mahender Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi (F)

Gujarat Giants: