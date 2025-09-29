The 54th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Haryana Steelers. The Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers match is scheduled to be played on Monday (September 29) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

After a loss against Patna Pirates ended their six-match winning run, Dabang Delhi returned to winning ways with a dominant 21-point victory over U Mumba in their last outing. With seven wins from eight games, they are currently at the top of the points table. Delhi will be eyeing another win to bolster their position at the top of the table.

Dabang Delhi K.C. in last five matches:

vs U Mumba – Won 47–26

vs Patna Pirates – Lost 30–33 (first defeat of season)

vs Telugu Titans – Won 33–29

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 38–28

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 45–34

After a mixed start to the season, defending champions Haryana Steelers have found their rhythm. They have won their last four matches and will be keen to extend the winning run. With six wins from eight games, they are currently at the third spot in the points table.

Haryana Steelers in last five matches:

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 38–36

vs Puneri Paltan – Won 34–30

vs Patna Pirates – Won 43–32

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 40–37

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 33–40

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers Match Preview

Match: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers Date: 29 September 2025

29 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers Head-to-head record:

Haryana Steelers have slight advantage in the head-to-head record against Dabang Delhi. The Steelers have won 9 of the 16 games against Delhi while the latter have won 7.

Totals matches: 16

16 Dabang Delhi K.C.: 7 wins

7 wins Haryana Steelers: 9 wins

9 wins Tied: 0

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers – Squads:

Dabang Delhi K.C.:

Raiders: Mohit (right raider), Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit (left raider), Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik

Mohit (right raider), Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit (left raider), Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik Defenders: Sandeep (left cover), Anurag (left corner), Raman Singh (right corner), Mohit (left cover), Saurabh Nandal (left corner), Gaurav Chhillar (right cover), Surjeet Singh (right cover), Amirhossein Bastami (F) (right corner), Fazel Atrachali (F) (left corner)

Sandeep (left cover), Anurag (left corner), Raman Singh (right corner), Mohit (left cover), Saurabh Nandal (left corner), Gaurav Chhillar (right cover), Surjeet Singh (right cover), Amirhossein Bastami (F) (right corner), Fazel Atrachali (F) (left corner) Allrounders: Amit, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Naveen, Arkam Shaikh

Haryana Steelers: