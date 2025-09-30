The 55th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates. The Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (September 30) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Telugu Titans’ season has been a rollercoaster ride so far. With 5 wins and as many defeats, they are currently at the fourth spot in the points table. After losing three matches in a row, they returned to winning ways by clinching victories in their last two outings against Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants. The Titans will be keen to win the upcoming match.

Telugu Titans in last 5 matches:

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 30–29

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 43–29

vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – Lost 29–33

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 32–34

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 33–39

Patna Pirates have endured a terrible campaign so far. The three-time PKL champions are languishing at the 11th spot in the points table with just 2 wins from 8 matches. In their last match, they suffered a 6-point defeat against Bengal Warriorz and will be desperate to turn things around as quickly as possible.

Patna Pirates in last 5 matches:

vs Bengal Warriorz – Lost 42–48

vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – Won 33–30

vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 32–43

vs U Mumba – Lost 39–40

vs Puneri Paltan – Won 48–37

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Match Preview

Match: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Date: 30 September 2025

30 September 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Head-to-head record:

Out of the 25 matches between the two teams so far, Patna Pirates have won 13, Telugu Titans have won 11 while 1 match ended in a tie.

While the overall record shows that the rivalry is quite competitive, Patna Pirates have been the dominant side in recent years. Since the seventh season of PKL, they have won 11 of 13 matches against Telugu Titans while losing only two.

Totals matches: 25

25 Telugu Titans: 11 wins

11 wins Patna Pirates: 13 wins

13 wins Tied: 1

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates – Squads:

Telugu Titans:

Raiders: Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Praful Sudam Zaware, Jai Bhagwan, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal

Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Praful Sudam Zaware, Jai Bhagwan, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal Defenders: Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Ankit, Avi Duhan, Bantu, Rahul Dagar, Aman, AmirHossein Ejlali (F), Shubham Shinde

Ajit Pawar, Sagar, Ankit, Avi Duhan, Bantu, Rahul Dagar, Aman, AmirHossein Ejlali (F), Shubham Shinde Allrounders: Shankar Gadai, Ganesh Parki (F), Vijay Malik, Bharat

Patna Pirates: