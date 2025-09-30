The 55th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Bengal Warriorz and Puneri Paltan. The Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (September 30) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Bengal Warriorz are languishing at the 10th spot in the points table with just 3 wins from 8 matches. However, they have shown signs of resurgence in recent times. They have won 2 of their last 3 matches and will be looking to capitalise on the newly-found momentum.

Bengal Warriorz in last 5 matches:

vs Patna Pirates – Won 48–42

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Lost 41–45

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 41–37

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 36–46

vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – Lost 34–45

Puneri Paltan have been one of the best teams in the competition so far. With 6 wins from 9 matches, they are at the second spot in the points table. They will be keen to win the upcoming match in order to stay within touching distance of table-toppers Dabang Delhi.

Puneri Paltan in last 5 matches:

vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 30–34

vs U Mumba – Won 40–22

vs Telugu Titans – Won 39–33

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 43–32

vs Patna Pirates – Lost 37–48

PKL 2025: Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan Match Preview

Match: Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan

Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan Date: 30 September 2025

30 September 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan Head-to-head record:

Puneri Paltan have the upper hand in their rivalry against Bengal Warriorz. Out of the 23 matches between the two teams so far, Puneri Paltan have won 13, Bengal Warriorz have won 8 while 2 matches ended in ties. Puneri Paltan have also not lost a match against Bengal Warriorz since the eighth season.

Totals matches: 23

23 Bengal Warriorz: 8 wins

8 wins Puneri Paltan: 13 wins

13 wins Tied: 2

Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan – Squads:

Bengal Warriorz:

Raiders: Devank, Jang Kun Lee (F), Sushil Kambrekar, Vishwas S, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Rachit Kumar, Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah (F), Himanshu

Devank, Jang Kun Lee (F), Sushil Kambrekar, Vishwas S, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Rachit Kumar, Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah (F), Himanshu Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Ashish, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Yash Malik, Amandeep, Ankit, Sandeep, Harander, Parteek

Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Ashish, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Yash Malik, Amandeep, Ankit, Sandeep, Harander, Parteek Allrounders: Shivansh Thakur, Moolchandra Singh

Puneri Paltan: