The 57th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Haryana Steelers and Pink Panthers. The Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday (October 1) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Haryana Steelers will be looking to return to winning ways after the heartbreaking 1-point loss against Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last outing. The defeat also ended their four-match winning streak. They are currently at the fourth spot in the points table with six wins and three defeats.

Haryana Steelers in their last five matches:

vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – Lost 37–38

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 38–36

vs Puneri Paltan – Won 34–30

vs Patna Pirates – Won 43–32

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 40–37

Just like the Steelers, the Panthers will also be eyeing a win in order to return to winning ways. Their three-match winning run came to an end with a 9-point defeat against Tamil Thalaivas in their previous outing. The Panthers are currently at the

Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last five matches:

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 28–37

vs U Mumba – Won 38 (6)–38 (4)

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 45–41

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 41–29

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 23–28

PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Preview

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Date: 1 October 2025

1 October 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Head-to-head record:

Jaipur Pink Panthers have the upper hand in the head-to-head record against Haryana Steelers. Out of the 17 matches between the two teams so far, the Panthers have won 9, the Steelers have won 6 while 2 matches ended in ties.

Totals matches: 17

17 Haryana Steelers: 6 wins

6 wins Jaipur Pink Panthers: 9 wins

9 wins Tied: 2

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Squads:

Haryana Steelers:

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Jaya Soorya NS, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Mayank Saini, Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F), Shahan Sha Mohammed (F)

Naveen Kumar, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Jaya Soorya NS, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Mayank Saini, Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F), Shahan Sha Mohammed (F) Defenders: Jaideep (Captain), Rahul Sethpal, Neeraj Kumar, Manikandan N, Ankit, Sachin, Ritik, Hardeep, Rahul, Zubair

Jaideep (Captain), Rahul Sethpal, Neeraj Kumar, Manikandan N, Ankit, Sachin, Ritik, Hardeep, Rahul, Zubair Allrounders: Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F)

Jaipur Pink Panthers: