U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas
U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas (Credits: PKL)

The 58th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas. The U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday (October 1) at the  SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

U Mumba will be desperate to win the upcoming game to bring their campaign back on track. They have lost their last three matches and will be eyeing a crucial win. In their last outing, they suffered a heavy 21-point defeat against table-toppers Dabang Delhi. With 4 wins and 5 defeats, they are currently at the ninth spot in the points table.

U Mumba in their last five matches:

  • vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – Lost 26–47
  • vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Lost 38 (4)–38 (6)
  • vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 22–40
  • vs Patna Pirates – Won 40–39
  • vs Telugu Titans – Lost 37–45

Tamil Thalaivas will be high on confidence after winning their last match that ended their three-match losing run. The Thalaivas ended the winless run with a brilliant win over Jaipur Pink Panthers and will be looking to make the most of the momentum. They are currently at the 8th spot in the points table with 4 wins and 5 defeats.

Tamil Thalaivas in last five matches:

  • vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 37–28
  • vs U.P. Yoddhas – Lost 22–39
  • vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 36–38
  • vs Telugu Titans – Lost 29–43
  • vs Bengaluru Bulls – Won 35–29

PKL 2025: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Preview

  • Match: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas
  • Date: 1 October 2025
  • Time: 09:00 PM IST
  • Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Head-to-head record:

U Mumba have thoroughly dominated this rivalry so far. They have won 10 of the 14 matches against Tamil Thalaivas while the latter have managed to win just 3.

  • Totals matches: 14
  • U Mumba: 10 wins
  • Tamil Thalaivas: 3 wins
  • Tied: 1

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas – Squads:

U Mumba:

  • Raiders: Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar
  • Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ravi, Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal
  • Allrounders: Rohit, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (F), Amarjeet, Mohammad Ghorbani (F), Anil

Tamil Thalaivas:

  • Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav
  • Defenders: Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun
  • Allrounders: Pawan Sehrawat, Moein Shafaghi, Suresh Jadhav