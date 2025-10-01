The 58th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas. The U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday (October 1) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.
U Mumba will be desperate to win the upcoming game to bring their campaign back on track. They have lost their last three matches and will be eyeing a crucial win. In their last outing, they suffered a heavy 21-point defeat against table-toppers Dabang Delhi. With 4 wins and 5 defeats, they are currently at the ninth spot in the points table.
U Mumba in their last five matches:
- vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – Lost 26–47
- vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Lost 38 (4)–38 (6)
- vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 22–40
- vs Patna Pirates – Won 40–39
- vs Telugu Titans – Lost 37–45
Tamil Thalaivas will be high on confidence after winning their last match that ended their three-match losing run. The Thalaivas ended the winless run with a brilliant win over Jaipur Pink Panthers and will be looking to make the most of the momentum. They are currently at the 8th spot in the points table with 4 wins and 5 defeats.
Tamil Thalaivas in last five matches:
- vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 37–28
- vs U.P. Yoddhas – Lost 22–39
- vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 36–38
- vs Telugu Titans – Lost 29–43
- vs Bengaluru Bulls – Won 35–29
PKL 2025: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Preview
- Match: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas
- Date: 1 October 2025
- Time: 09:00 PM IST
- Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Head-to-head record:
U Mumba have thoroughly dominated this rivalry so far. They have won 10 of the 14 matches against Tamil Thalaivas while the latter have managed to win just 3.
- Totals matches: 14
- U Mumba: 10 wins
- Tamil Thalaivas: 3 wins
- Tied: 1
U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas – Squads:
U Mumba:
- Raiders: Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan, Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar
- Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu, Lokesh Ghosliya, Sunny, Mukilan Shanmugam, Ravi, Rinku, Parvesh Bhainswal
- Allrounders: Rohit, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (F), Amarjeet, Mohammad Ghorbani (F), Anil
Tamil Thalaivas:
- Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav
- Defenders: Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun
- Allrounders: Pawan Sehrawat, Moein Shafaghi, Suresh Jadhav