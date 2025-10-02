The 59th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls. The Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (October 2) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

With an impressive seven wins from 10 games so far, Puneri Paltan are sitting at the second spot in the points table. They have the opportunity to reclaim the top spot with a win over Bengaluru Bulls in the upcoming match. They have won four of their last five matches and will be eyeing another win to continue their impressive season.

Puneri Paltan in last five matches:

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 49-44

vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 30-34

vs U Mumba – Won 40-22

vs Telugu Titans – Won 39-33

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 43-32

For Bengaluru Bulls, the season has been all about a stunning turnaround. They started their campaign with three consecutive defeats before turning things around in a spectacular fashion. After the three losses, Bengaluru Bulls have won 4 of their next 6 games and will be looking to extend their impressive run. They are currently at the seventh spot in the points table with five wins and as many defeats.

Bengaluru Bulls in last five matches:

vs UP Yoddhas – Lost 36(5)-36(6) in tiebreaker

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 28-24

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 29-35

vs Telugu Titans – Won 34-32

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 28-23

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Preview

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Date: 2 October 2025

2 October 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Head-to-head record:

Puneri Paltan have dominated this fixture so far. Out of the 21 matches between the two teams so far, Puneri Paltan have won 14 while Bengaluru Bulls have won 7. Since the 10th season, Puneri Paltan have won all the five matches against the Bengaluru-based outfit.

Totals matches: 21

21 Puneri Paltan: 14 wins

14 wins Bengaluru Bulls: 7 wins

7 wins Tied: 0

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls – Squads:

Puneri Paltan:

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge (right raider), Stuwart Singh (right raider), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (F), Milad Mohajer (F), Sachin

Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge (right raider), Stuwart Singh (right raider), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (F), Milad Mohajer (F), Sachin Defenders: Gaurav Khatri (right corner), Abinesh Nadarajan (right cover), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (right corner), Sanjay Enania (right corner), Rakesh (left corner), Vaibhav S. Rabade (right cover), Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan (left corner)

Gaurav Khatri (right corner), Abinesh Nadarajan (right cover), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (right corner), Sanjay Enania (right corner), Rakesh (left corner), Vaibhav S. Rabade (right cover), Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan (left corner) Allrounders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Gurdeep

Bengaluru Bulls: