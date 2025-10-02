The 59th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls. The Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (October 2) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.
With an impressive seven wins from 10 games so far, Puneri Paltan are sitting at the second spot in the points table. They have the opportunity to reclaim the top spot with a win over Bengaluru Bulls in the upcoming match. They have won four of their last five matches and will be eyeing another win to continue their impressive season.
Puneri Paltan in last five matches:
- vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 49-44
- vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 30-34
- vs U Mumba – Won 40-22
- vs Telugu Titans – Won 39-33
- vs UP Yoddhas – Won 43-32
For Bengaluru Bulls, the season has been all about a stunning turnaround. They started their campaign with three consecutive defeats before turning things around in a spectacular fashion. After the three losses, Bengaluru Bulls have won 4 of their next 6 games and will be looking to extend their impressive run. They are currently at the seventh spot in the points table with five wins and as many defeats.
Bengaluru Bulls in last five matches:
- vs UP Yoddhas – Lost 36(5)-36(6) in tiebreaker
- vs Gujarat Giants – Won 28-24
- vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 29-35
- vs Telugu Titans – Won 34-32
- vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 28-23
PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Preview
- Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls
- Date: 2 October 2025
- Time: 08:00 PM IST
- Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Head-to-head record:
Puneri Paltan have dominated this fixture so far. Out of the 21 matches between the two teams so far, Puneri Paltan have won 14 while Bengaluru Bulls have won 7. Since the 10th season, Puneri Paltan have won all the five matches against the Bengaluru-based outfit.
- Totals matches: 21
- Puneri Paltan: 14 wins
- Bengaluru Bulls: 7 wins
- Tied: 0
Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls – Squads:
Puneri Paltan:
- Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge (right raider), Stuwart Singh (right raider), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (F), Milad Mohajer (F), Sachin
- Defenders: Gaurav Khatri (right corner), Abinesh Nadarajan (right cover), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (right corner), Sanjay Enania (right corner), Rakesh (left corner), Vaibhav S. Rabade (right cover), Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan (left corner)
- Allrounders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Gurdeep
Bengaluru Bulls:
- Raiders: Manjeet, Pankaj, Pirati Srisivatejesh (left raider), Ganesha B. Hanamantagol (right raider), Aashish Malik (right raider), Shubham Bitake, Mahipal, Akash Santosh Shinde
- Defenders: Lucky Kumar (right cover), Deepak S (left corner), Shubham Rahate (left cover), Manish, Satyappa Matti (right cover), Ankush (left corner), Sanjay (right cover), Yogesh (right corner)
- Allrounders: Chandranaik M, Amit Singh Thakur, Sahil Suhas Rane, Sachin, Ahmadreza Asgari (F), Alireza Mirzaeian (F), Dheeraj