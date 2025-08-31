Bengal Warriorz and Haryana Steelers will face each other in the sixth match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The U Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers match is scheduled to take place on Sunday (August 31) in Vizag.

The upcoming game will be the first outing for both the teams this season and they will be eager to start their campaign with a win. Bengal Warriorz will be desperate to bounce back this season after the disappointing campaign last year.

They finished at the 10th spot with just five wins from 22 games. For the upcoming season, they have signed up last year’s most successful raider Devnak Dalal and named him as their captain too. They will be hoping that Dalal changes their fortunes this season.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers are the reigning champions and will be keen to defend the title. They will be looking to become only the second team in the PKL history to defend the title.

PKL 2025: Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers Match Preview

Match: Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers

Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers Date: 31 August 2025

31 August 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag

Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers Head-to-head record:

The head-to-head record is in Haryana Steelers’ favour. Out of the 12 games between the two teams, Haryana Steelers have won 9 while Bengal Warriorz have won only three. However, Bengal Warriorz will take confidence from their display last season.

While Bengal Warriorz managed just one win over Haryana Steelers from season five to 10, they won both the games against them last year.

Totals matches: 12

12 Haryana Steelers: 9 wins

9 wins Bengal Warriorz: 3 wins

3 wins Tied: 0

Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers squads:

Bengal Warriorz:

Raiders: Devank, Jang Kun Lee (F), Sushil Kambrekar, Vishwas S, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Rachit Kumar, Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah (F), Himanshu

Devank, Jang Kun Lee (F), Sushil Kambrekar, Vishwas S, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Rachit Kumar, Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah (F), Himanshu Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Ashish, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Yash Malik, Amandeep, Ankit, Sandeep, Harander, Parteek

Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Ashish, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Yash Malik, Amandeep, Ankit, Sandeep, Harander, Parteek Allrounders: Shivansh Thakur, Moolchandra Singh

Haryana Steelers: