Bengal Warriorz and Haryana Steelers will face each other in the sixth match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The U Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers match is scheduled to take place on Sunday (August 31) in Vizag.
The upcoming game will be the first outing for both the teams this season and they will be eager to start their campaign with a win. Bengal Warriorz will be desperate to bounce back this season after the disappointing campaign last year.
They finished at the 10th spot with just five wins from 22 games. For the upcoming season, they have signed up last year’s most successful raider Devnak Dalal and named him as their captain too. They will be hoping that Dalal changes their fortunes this season.
On the other hand, Haryana Steelers are the reigning champions and will be keen to defend the title. They will be looking to become only the second team in the PKL history to defend the title.
PKL 2025: Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers Match Preview
- Match: Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers
- Date: 31 August 2025
- Time: 09:00 PM IST
- Venue: Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag
Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers Head-to-head record:
The head-to-head record is in Haryana Steelers’ favour. Out of the 12 games between the two teams, Haryana Steelers have won 9 while Bengal Warriorz have won only three. However, Bengal Warriorz will take confidence from their display last season.
While Bengal Warriorz managed just one win over Haryana Steelers from season five to 10, they won both the games against them last year.
- Totals matches: 12
- Haryana Steelers: 9 wins
- Bengal Warriorz: 3 wins
- Tied: 0
Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers squads:
Bengal Warriorz:
- Raiders: Devank, Jang Kun Lee (F), Sushil Kambrekar, Vishwas S, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Rachit Kumar, Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah (F), Himanshu
- Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Jagannath Kadam, Ashish, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Yash Malik, Amandeep, Ankit, Sandeep, Harander, Parteek
- Allrounders: Shivansh Thakur, Moolchandra Singh
Haryana Steelers:
- Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Jaya Soorya NS, Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Mayank Saini, Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F), Shahan Sha Mohammed (F)
- Defenders: Jaideep (Captain), Rahul Sethpal, Neeraj Kumar, Manikandan N, Ankit, Sachin, Ritik, Hardeep, Rahul, Zubair
- Allrounders: Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F)