The 58th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas. The Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba match is scheduled to be played on Thursday (October 2) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Gujarat Giants ended their five-match losing streak with a much-needed win over UP Yoddhas in their last outing. They will be looking to capitalise on the momentum and win another match to keep alive their hopes of progressing ahead. With just two wins from 9 matches so far, they are languishing at the ninth spot in the points table.

Gujarat Giants in last five matches:

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 33–27

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 29–30

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 24–28

vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 37–40

vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – Lost 28–38

U Mumba will also be high on confidence after a thumping win over Tamil Thalaivas in their last outing. They thrashed the Thalaivas by 18 points to end their three-match losing streak and will look to build on the momentum. With five wins and as many defeats, U Mumba are at the sixth spot in the points table.

U Mumba in last five matches:

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 42–24

vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – Lost 26–47

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Lost 38–38

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 22–40

vs Patna Pirates – Won 40–39

PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Match Preview

Match: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Date: 2 October 2025

2 October 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Head-to-head record:

Gujarat Giants have the upper hand in this fixture. Out of the 17 matches between the two teams so far, Gujarat Giants have won 10, U Mumba have won 6 while 1 match ended in a tie.

Totals matches: 17

17 Gujarat Giants: 10 wins

10 wins U Mumba: 6 wins

6 wins Tied: 1

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba – Squads:

Gujarat Giants:

Raiders: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar

Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar Defenders: Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar

Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar Allrounders: Himanshu Yadav, Visvanth V, Nitin Panwar, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (F)

U Mumba: