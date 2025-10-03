The 61st match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Dabang Delhi K.C. and UP Yoddhas. The Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddhas match is scheduled to be played on Friday (October 3) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Dabang Delhi has been the best team of the tournament so far. With 8 wins from 9 games, they are currently at the second spot in the points table. They can reclaim the top spot with a win over the Yoddhas in the upcoming match. In their last outing, Delhi registered a thrilling 1-point win over defending champions Haryana Steelers and will be fancying their chances again.

Dabang Delhi K.C. in last five matches:

vs Haryana Steelers – Won 38–37

vs U Mumba – Won 47–26

vs Patna Pirates – Lost 30–33

vs Telugu Titans – Won 33–29

vs Gujarat Giants – Won 38–28

On the other hand, Yoddhas’ season has been a story of inconsistency. They began their season with two wins before losing four matches in a row. They returned to winning ways with wins over Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls before suffering a shock defeat against bottom-placed Gujarat Giants in their last outing. Yoddhas will be desperate to return to winning ways and a win over high-flying Delhi will do their confidence a world of good.

UP Yoddhas in last five matches:

vs Gujarat Giants – Lost 27–33

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Won 36–36

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 39–22

vs Bengal Warriorz – Lost 37–41

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Lost 29–41

PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddhas Match Preview

Match: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddhas

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddhas Date: 3 October 2025

3 October 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddhas Head-to-head record:

This fixture has been evenly contested so far with UP Yoddhas slightly ahead in the head-to-head record. Out of the 13 matches between the two teams, Dabang Delhi have won 5, UP Yoddhas have won 7 while 1 match ended in a tie.

Totals matches: 13

13 Dabang Delhi K.C.: 5 wins

5 wins UP Yoddhas: 7 wins

7 wins Tied: 1

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddhas – Squads:

Dabang Delhi K.C.:

Raiders: Mohit (right raider), Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit (left raider), Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik

Mohit (right raider), Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit (left raider), Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik Defenders: Sandeep (left cover), Anurag (left corner), Raman Singh (right corner), Mohit (left cover), Saurabh Nandal (left corner), Gaurav Chhillar (right cover), Surjeet Singh (right cover), Amirhossein Bastami (F) (right corner), Fazel Atrachali (F) (left corner)

Sandeep (left cover), Anurag (left corner), Raman Singh (right corner), Mohit (left cover), Saurabh Nandal (left corner), Gaurav Chhillar (right cover), Surjeet Singh (right cover), Amirhossein Bastami (F) (right corner), Fazel Atrachali (F) (left corner) Allrounders: Amit, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Naveen, Arkam Shaikh

UP Yoddhas: