The 62nd match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers. The Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers match is scheduled to be played on Friday (October 2) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Tamil Thalaivas’ season is in danger of getting completely derailed. With four defeats in their last five matches, the Thalaivas need to turn things around quickly to salvage their campaign. In their last five matches, they have not only suffered losses but have been completely outplayed in a number of those contests.

Three of those four losses were double-digit defeats. In their last outing, they faced U Mumba and suffered a humiliating 18-point defeat. The Thalaivas will be desperate to win the upcoming match and revive their playoffs hopes.

Tamil Thalaivas in last five matches:

vs U Mumba – Lost 24–42

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Won 37–28

vs UP Yoddhas – Lost 22–39

vs Patna Pirates – Lost 36–38

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 29–43

Haryana Steelers are coming into this game on the back of two defeats. Before suffering those two losses, they had won four matches in a row. The reigning champions would be devastated after the losses as they lost both the matches by a solitary point. They will be eyeing a win against the Thalaivas to get back to winning ways.

Haryana Steelers in last five matches:

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Lost 36–37

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 37–38

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 38–36

vs Puneri Paltan – Won 34–30

vs Patna Pirates – Won 43–32

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Match Preview

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Date: 3 October 2025

3 October 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Head-to-head record:

Haryana Steelers have completely dominated this fixture so far. Out of the 14 matches between the two teams, the Steelers have won 9, the Thalaivas have won just 2 while 3 matches ended in ties. Since the ninth season, the Steelers have won 7 matches in a row against the Thalaivas.

Totals matches: 14

14 Tamil Thalaivas: 2 wins

2 wins Haryana Steelers: 9 wins

9 wins Tied: 3

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers – Squads:

Tamil Thalaivas:

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav

Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Vishal Chahal, Dhiraj Bailmare, Rohit Beniwal, Abhiraj Pawar, Yogesh Yadav Defenders: Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun

Sagar Rathee, Mohit, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aashish, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Tarun Allrounders: Pawan Sehrawat, Moein Shafaghi, Suresh Jadhav

Haryana Steelers: