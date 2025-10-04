The 63rd match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (October 4) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

With an impressive eight wins from 11 matches so far, Puneri Paltan are currently at the second spot in the points table. A win in the upcoming match will see them return to the top of the table once again. Paltan have won four of their last five matches and will be confident of winning the upcoming match as well.

Puneri Paltan in last five matches:

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Won 29(6)–29(4)

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 49–44

vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 30–34

vs U Mumba – Won 40–22

M#32 vs Telugu Titans – Won 39–33

Jaipur Pink Panthers have also looked in good form in recent times. After a mixed start, they seem to have found their rhythm now. The Panthers have won four of their last five matches and will be fancying their chances in the upcoming match. They are currently at the fifth spot in the points table with six wins from 10 matches.

Jaipur Pink Panthers in last five matches:

vs Haryana Steelers – Won 37–36

M#52 vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 28–37

M#48 vs U Mumba – Won 38(6)–38(4)

M#39 vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 45–41

M#31 vs UP Yoddhas – Won 41–29

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Preview

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Date: 4 October 2025

4 October 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Head-to-head record:

Jaipur Pink Panthers have the upper hand in this rivalry so far. Out of the 25 matches between the two teams, the Panthers have won 14, the Paltan have won 9 while 2 matches ended in ties.

Totals matches: 25

25 Puneri Paltan: 9 wins

9 wins Jaipur Pink Panthers: 14 wins

14 wins Tied: 2

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Squads:

Puneri Paltan:

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge (right raider), Stuwart Singh (right raider), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (F), Milad Mohajer (F), Sachin

Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge (right raider), Stuwart Singh (right raider), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (F), Milad Mohajer (F), Sachin Defenders: Gaurav Khatri (right corner), Abinesh Nadarajan (right cover), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (right corner), Sanjay Enania (right corner), Rakesh (left corner), Vaibhav S. Rabade (right cover), Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan (left corner)

Gaurav Khatri (right corner), Abinesh Nadarajan (right cover), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (right corner), Sanjay Enania (right corner), Rakesh (left corner), Vaibhav S. Rabade (right cover), Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan (left corner) Allrounders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Gurdeep

Jaipur Pink Panthers: