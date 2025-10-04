The 64th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriorz. The Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (October 4) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Gujarat Giants’ playoffs hopes are hanging by a thread after their poor campaign so far. They are languishing at the bottom spot in the points table with just 2 wins from 10 matches. They are fast running out of time to turn things around and will be desperate for a win in the upcoming match.

Gujarat Giants in last five matches:

vs U Mumba – Lost 25–40

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 33–27

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 29–30

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Lost 24–28

vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 37–40

Just like Gujarat Giants, Bengal Warriorz have also endured a terrible campaign so far. While their captain Devank Dalal has delivered extraordinary performances on a consistent basis, the other players have failed to complement him.

As a result, the Warriorz are languishing at the 10th spot in the points table with just 3 wins from 9 matches. They suffered a defeat against Puneri Paltan in their last match and will be desperate for a win in the upcoming match.

Bengal Warriorz in last five matches:

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 44–49

vs Patna Pirates – Won 48–42

vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – Lost 41–45

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 41–37

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 36–46

PKL 2025: Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz Match Preview

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz Date: 4 October 2025

4 October 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz Head-to-head record:

Gujarat Giants have maintained a lead in the head-to-head record against Bengal Warriorz. Out of the 13 matches between the two teams so far, Gujarat Giants have won 7, Bengal Warriorz have won 4 while 2 matches ended in ties.

Totals matches: 13

13 Gujarat Giants: 7 wins

7 wins Bengal Warriorz: 4 wins

4 wins Tied: 2

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriorz – Squads:

Gujarat Giants:

Raiders: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar

Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Shridhar Ananda Kadam, Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar Defenders: Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar

Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar, Milad Jabbari, Lucky Sharma, Shubham Kumar Allrounders: Himanshu Yadav, Visvanth V, Nitin Panwar, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (F)

Bengal Warriorz: