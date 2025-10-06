The 67th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C.. The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. match is scheduled to be played on Monday (October 6) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

With six wins and five defeats from 11 matches so far, Jaipur Pink Panthers are currently at the sixth spot in the points table. While the Panthers are very much in the playoffs race at this stage, consistency has been a major concern for them. They have lost two of their last three games and will be eager to win the upcoming match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers in last five matches:

vs Puneri Paltan – Lost 36–41

vs Haryana Steelers – Won 37–36

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Lost 28–37

vs U Mumba – Won 38 (6)–38 (4)

vs Bengal Warriorz – Won 45–41

Dabang Delhi K.C. has had a stunning campaign so far. With 9 wins and just 1 loss, they are currently sitting at the top of the points table. Delhi have already defeated the Panthers once this season and will be fancying their chances once again.

Dabang Delhi K.C. in last five matches:

vs UP Yoddhas – Won 43–26

vs Haryana Steelers – Won 38–37

vs U Mumba – Won 47–26

vs Patna Pirates – Lost 30–33

vs Telugu Titans – Won 33–29

PKL 2025: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Match Preview

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Date: 6 October 2025

6 October 2025 Time: 08:00 PM IST

08:00 PM IST Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Head-to-head record:

Jaipur Pink Panthers have the upper hand in the head-to-head record against Dabang Delhi. Out of the 25 matches between the two teams so far, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won 12, Delhi have won 10 while 3 matches ended in no result. However, Delhi have been the better side in recent times, having won the last three matches against the Panthers.

Totals matches: 25

25 Jaipur Pink Panthers: 12 wins

12 wins Dabang Delhi K.C.: 10 wins

10 wins Tied: 3

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – Squads:

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Raiders: Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (F), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar (right raider)

Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (F), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar (right raider) Defenders: Abhishek KS (left cover), Ronak Singh (right corner), Nitin Kumar (right cover), Reza Mirbagheri (F), Deepanshu (right corner), Aryan (left corner), Sahil Deshwal (left cover), Mohit (right cover), Aashish Kumar (right cover)

Abhishek KS (left cover), Ronak Singh (right corner), Nitin Kumar (right cover), Reza Mirbagheri (F), Deepanshu (right corner), Aryan (left corner), Sahil Deshwal (left cover), Mohit (right cover), Aashish Kumar (right cover) Allrounders: Nitin Rawal

Dabang Delhi K.C.: