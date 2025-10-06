The 68th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) will be played between UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates. The UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates match is scheduled to be played on Monday (October 6) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

With just 4 wins from 11 matches so far, UP Yoddhas are at the ninth spot in the points table and are fast running out of time to turn things around. Their playoffs hopes are hanging by a thread and they need to turn things around quickly to revive their hopes. They have lost their last three matches and will be desperate to win the upcoming match.

UP Yoddhas in last five matches:

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 35–40

vs Dabang Delhi – Lost 26–43

vs Gujarat Giants – Lost 27–33

vs Bengaluru Bulls – Won 36–36 (tie-breaker 6–5)

vs Tamil Thalaivas – Won 39–22

With just 2 wins from 9 matches, Patna Pirates are languishing at the bottom of the points table. It would not be entirely wrong to say that the Pirates would need nothing less than a miracle to salvage their campaign. Having lost four of their last five matches, the Pirates will be desperate to win the upcoming match and return to winning ways.

Patna Pirates in last five matches:

vs Telugu Titans – Lost 28–37

vs Bengal Warriorz – Lost 42–48

vs Dabang Delhi – Won 33–30

vs Haryana Steelers – Lost 32–43

vs U Mumba – Lost 39–40

PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Match Preview

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Date: 6 October 2025

6 October 2025 Time: 09:00 PM IST

09:00 PM IST Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Head-to-head record:

Patna Pirates have the head-to-head record in their favour. Out of the 18 matches between the two teams so far, Patna have won 10, the Yoddhas have won 7 while 1 match ended in a tie.

Totals matches: 18

18 UP Yoddhas: 7 wins

7 wins Patna Pirates: 10 wins

10 wins Tied: 1

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates – Squads:

UP Yoddhas:

Raiders: Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jatin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Dong Geon Lee (F), Guman Singh

Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jatin, Pranay Vinay Rane, Dong Geon Lee (F), Guman Singh Defenders: Ashu Singh, Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin, Sahul Kumar, Sumit (Captain), Hitesh, Ronak, Mahender Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi (F)

Patna Pirates: